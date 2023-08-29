Family of tragic Montrose grandmother ‘Saint Doe’ hit out at young killer’s sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of tragic Montrose grandmother ‘Saint Doe’ hit out at young killer’s sentence

Arran McPherson, 22, had more than a year cut from his prison sentence due to his age and early guilty plea.

By Grant McCabe
Arran McPherson admitted causing the death of Dolores Humphries by dangerous driving. Image: Facebook/Digby Brown Solicitors
Arran McPherson admitted causing the death of Dolores Humphries by dangerous driving. Image: Facebook/Digby Brown Solicitors

The family of a Montrose woman killed by a dangerous driver has hit out at sentencing guidelines which saw more than a year cut from his prison sentence.

Arran McPherson, 22, lost control of his car and struck and killed dog-walker Dolores Humphries – known as Saint Doe – on December 11 2021.

He had earlier pled guilty to causing the death of the 61-year-old much-loved grandmother by dangerous driving.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Beckett locked up McPherson, 22, for three years and 10 months.

The sentence was reduced from five years due to his age and guilty plea.

Sentencing guidelines suggest those under the age of 25 are given shorter prison terms.

The joiner was further banned from the road for five years and nine months.

Dolores Humphries.
Dolores Humphries. Image: Supplied

The judge said the tragedy has had a “dreadful and lasting impact” on Mrs Humphries family, who described her as a “kind, funny, beautiful person”.

A number of her emotional relatives were in court for the sentencing hearing.

Lord Beckett said: “Without warning, they have lost her forever.”

He added: “There is no sentence that I can pass that that matches the grief and trauma caused.”

‘Saint Doe’

Mrs Humphries had held two jobs – working in a Citizens Advice Bureau and for Care About Angus, helping look after elderly and vulnerable people in the area.

A family statement released afterwards through Digby Brown Solicitors said: “The pain our family has endured since the loss of Doe has been immeasurable.

Dolores Humphries (far left) with children (L-R) Heather, Robbie, Nicola and husband Walter.
Dolores Humphries (far left) with children (L-R) Heather, Robbie, Nicola and husband Walter. Image: Supplied.

“We entered the court today trying to be free of expectations other than the belief that a fair sentence would not just reflect our trauma but recognise the value of Dolores in terms of the good person she was and how she enhanced the lives of those around her.

“Sadly though we feel let down by today’s sentence – it falls drastically short of what we feel is reasonable, it undermines our pain, it undervalues Dolores and only strengthens the debate around the recent consultation on death by driving sentencing guidelines.

“We wish to thank those who have supported us but we now request our privacy is respected as we take time to process everything that has happened and find a way for our family to look to the future in the positive way Doe would have wanted.”

Lost control on bend

The earlier hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh was told McPherson, also of Montrose, had been driving his Honda Civic at 50mph in a 30mph zone.

He had been on a “long sweeping bend” when he lost control.

Mrs Humphries had been walking her dog from home when the tragedy happened.

Arran McPherson.
Arran McPherson. Image: Facebook.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC said: “The car mounted the pavement and went onto the grass verge.

“McPherson sought to correct his course and steered, causing the vehicle to rotate in the other direction.

“As the car crossed the grass verge and went back over the pavement, it hit Mrs Humphries causing her to be thrown a considerable distance.”

The Honda ended up back on the road and struck a kerb before overturning.

McPherson was joined by witness in trying to help Mrs Humphries but she did not recover from “multiple injuries”.

