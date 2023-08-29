Celebration event to be held at P&J Live to mark 40 year anniversary of Aberdeen FC’s Super Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebration event to be held at P&J Live to mark 40 year anniversary of Aberdeen FC’s Super Cup success

The Dons defeated Hamburg over two legs to become fhe first Scottish side to win two European trophies.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's European Super Cup winning team of 1983/84.
A ‘Champions of Europe Celebration Event’ will be held at P&J Live on Friday November 24 to mark the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen FC’s Super Cup victory.

The gala dinner coincides with the 40th anniversary of the first leg of the Dons’ 1983 European Super Cup victory over Hamburg, a goalless draw in Germany, which took place on November 22.

A second leg win at Pittodrie saw the club become the first Scottish side to lift two continental trophies, having already beaten Real Madrid to in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final earlier in the year.

The Dons remain the only Scottish club to win two European competitions and were ranked as Europe’s top team in 1983 by France Football and Adidas.

Entertainment on the evening will be provided by DJ Graeme Park.

A leading figure in the UK clubbing scene and a diehard Dons fan, Park will curate an 80s playlist for the evening. He will be joined by singers Cole Page and Matt Fraser, and the Funky Red Pandas, who shot to viral fame earlier this year with their song, Karl Heinz Rummenigge.

The event will also mark what would have been the 60th birthday of Neale Cooper, the midfielder affectionately known as ‘Tattie’, who died in 2018, with a tribute set to be paid to the club legend.

All of Tattie’s team-mates who overcame Hamburg will be in attendance at the celebration event.

Stewart McKimmie, the former Dons defender who played in both Super Cup games, said: “It is amazing to think that at one point, Aberdeen was the number one ranked team in Europe, above some great sides such as Hamburg, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus.

“We were number one and that is a feat that we are all very proud of as a group of players.

“The dinner will be a fine way of ending the year and, as a group, we are looking forward to spending time with Aberdeen supporters old and young to celebrate and reminisce.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Gothenburg Greats Legacy Fund.

The event is sponsored by Piper Sandler, Team Recruitment and Tulloch Recruitment.

Earlier this year, the Gothenburg Greats received the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen to mark the 40th anniversary of their win over Real Madrid.

For more information about the dinner, contact Harvey Smith on harvey@championsofeurope83.co.uk or 07786 561 040.

 

Conversation