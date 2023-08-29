Celebration event to be held at P&J Live to mark 40 year anniversary of Aberdeen FC’s Super Cup success

A ‘Champions of Europe Celebration Event’ will be held at P&J Live on Friday November 24 to mark the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen FC’s Super Cup victory.

The gala dinner coincides with the 40th anniversary of the first leg of the Dons’ 1983 European Super Cup victory over Hamburg, a goalless draw in Germany, which took place on November 22.

A second leg win at Pittodrie saw the club become the first Scottish side to lift two continental trophies, having already beaten Real Madrid to in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final earlier in the year.

The Dons remain the only Scottish club to win two European competitions and were ranked as Europe’s top team in 1983 by France Football and Adidas.

Entertainment on the evening will be provided by DJ Graeme Park.

A leading figure in the UK clubbing scene and a diehard Dons fan, Park will curate an 80s playlist for the evening. He will be joined by singers Cole Page and Matt Fraser, and the Funky Red Pandas, who shot to viral fame earlier this year with their song, Karl Heinz Rummenigge.

The event will also mark what would have been the 60th birthday of Neale Cooper, the midfielder affectionately known as ‘Tattie’, who died in 2018, with a tribute set to be paid to the club legend.

All of Tattie’s team-mates who overcame Hamburg will be in attendance at the celebration event.

Stewart McKimmie, the former Dons defender who played in both Super Cup games, said: “It is amazing to think that at one point, Aberdeen was the number one ranked team in Europe, above some great sides such as Hamburg, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus.

“We were number one and that is a feat that we are all very proud of as a group of players.

“The dinner will be a fine way of ending the year and, as a group, we are looking forward to spending time with Aberdeen supporters old and young to celebrate and reminisce.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Gothenburg Greats Legacy Fund.

The event is sponsored by Piper Sandler, Team Recruitment and Tulloch Recruitment.

Earlier this year, the Gothenburg Greats received the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen to mark the 40th anniversary of their win over Real Madrid.

For more information about the dinner, contact Harvey Smith on harvey@championsofeurope83.co.uk or 07786 561 040.