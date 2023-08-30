Renee and Andrew MacRae: Could these sites hold the clues to finding their bodies?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Renee and Andrew MacRae: Could these sites hold the clues to finding their bodies?

Police renew appeal to help find where murder victims are buried - but does it take us any closer to their second objective?

By John Ross
Could one of these places lead to Renee and Andrew MacRae? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson design team
Could one of these places lead to Renee and Andrew MacRae? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson design team

The person who knew the answer died with his secret.

But police may be getting closer to solving the mystery of where William MacDowell buried his victims, Renee and Andrew MacRae.

The double murderer was jailed a year ago for killing his lover and their son in 1976.

Renee and Andrew disappeared in November that year.

Her BMW car was later found alight in a lay-by at Dalmagarry on the A9, some 10 miles from Inverness.

MacDowell died five months after the conviction without revealing where the bodies are and before detectives could question him further.

Now police are name-checking four areas around Inverness as possible sites of interest and looking for a derelict cottage.

But how do these areas fit in with what we know so far about the key sites in the case?

Renee and Andrew: Why is there a new appeal?

There is still “unfinished business” in the two-fold investigation to catch the killer and recover the bodies.

The case is back in the public eye with a two-part documentary on the 46-year-old investigation and trial first airing last week.

It has prompted new calls to the police team and now a new appeal for help.

DCI Brian Geddes. Image: Firecrest Films

Ahead of the programme airing, Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes, who led a re-investigation of the case, revealed historic information was being reviewed.

A member of the investigation team continues to examine evidence and look for other possible locations to search.

Police received a number of calls during the trial and afterwards suggesting possible sites to look for the bodies.

At the time, just a few weeks ago, DCI Geddes said no new information had been provided and no new searches were warranted.

He did say all data was logged and added to the review.

But something has changed in the past few weeks, and now it looks like a new appeal and search are worthwhile.

Police have even issued a list of areas they that could be relevant to their hunt.

Which sites are being looked at?

These include sites where MacDowell and Renee may have met during their relationship, including the Blackfold area above Loch Ness, Inverfarigaig, and between Nairnside and Daviot.

In addition, the review includes properties possibly linked to MacDowell which he could have used, including those now empty or derelict.

In particular, officers are trying to find the location of a cottage which could hold the vital clues.

Years before MacDowell was convicted, he told a witness that if the building was found, it would lead to his downfall, police have revealed.

Despite extensive enquiries, they have failed to trace it and hope the latest public appeal may help.

Take a look at how the new sites sit on a map with the key places that we already know about.

The team is also considering the potential to use existing and emerging technologies including drones to identify potential burial sites.

Case not closed until bodies are found

The renewed effort is aimed at completing the second part of the dual investigation.

“This case will never be considered resolved until we find Renee and Andrew”, says DCI Geddes.

William MacDowell during the murder trial. Image: Firecrest Films

“We owe it to the family and friends to make every effort to recover Renee and Andrew’s bodies.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to assist, no matter how small you may feel your information is, to come forward.”

Conversation