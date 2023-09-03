Revealed: What next for convicted US killer gunman from Mintlaw?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Revealed: What next for convicted US killer gunman from Mintlaw?

Where will killer husband Wayne Fraser serve his prison sentence and can he appeal his conviction for the gunshot manslaughter of his disabled wife?

By Bryan Rutherford
Convicted killer husband Wayne Fraser and the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, MS. Images: Facebook/Mississippi Department of Corrections
Convicted killer husband Wayne Fraser and the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, MS. Images: Facebook/Mississippi Department of Corrections

A north-east man jailed in America for the gunshot manslaughter of his disabled wife could serve only half of his sentence in prison.

Wayne Fraser avoided life imprisonment when a jury convicted him of a lesser homicide offence for blasting his wheelchair-bound spouse, 55, with her handgun.

The 47-year-old had denied a first-degree murder charge during a trial following Natalie Ryan-Fraser’s death at a Mississippi apartment in December 2021.

On Friday, he was punished with a 20-year-long custodial sentence – the maximum possible for culpable negligent manslaughter – but he’ll be eligible for parole halfway through the term.

It means Fraser could be released early into the community under conditions for the rest of his sentence after just 10 years of incarceration for his deadly crime.

Fraser has right to appeal conviction

In the meantime, the Scots expat has the right to appeal his conviction after a jury trial at Lowndes County Court House, which unfolded in the southern city of Columbus last week.

But Fraser, who remained in custody during a 20-month-long wait for his day in court, would face another long delay in potentially overturning the court case’s outcome.

That’s according to Jacob Howard, Legal Director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law.

He told The Press and Journal: “Generally speaking, the whole process —from notice of appeal to the court’s decision —usually takes about a year to a year and a half”.

Jacob Howard. Image: MacArthur Justice Center/University of Mississippi

Fraser’s conviction has transferred the responsibility for his captivity from Lowndes County Adult Detention Center to a prison run by the state’s Department Of Corrections.

Convicts are first transferred 150 miles from the local lock-up to the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility near Pearl in Rankin County.

There, Fraser undergoes up to 45 days of a process called “initial orientation and classification”.

Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, Rankin County. Image: Mississippi Department of Corrections

Newcomers entering the penal system receive a haircut, shower and clean clothing.

Then their mental and physical health and educational ability are assessed through tests, background interviews and psychological evaluations.

Fraser will be scored a custody rating that decides the type of facility in which he will be permanently housed after an initial period of close supervision.

The facility’s potentially restrictive environment depends on the perceived risk that Fraser may pose to the security of the building, its staff and other inmates.

Bizarre items forbidden from his mail

He will be told about the rules and regulations he is expected to obey and he’ll be given a copy of the inmate handbook as a reminder.

Fraser’s postal mail will be monitored as part of checks to prevent contraband from reaching his cell.

Among a long list, the more bizarre forbidden items include Tarot cards, stencil coloring books and singing greetings cards.

But most appropriate, given the violent drunk’s trigger-happy offence, Fraser may not have photos displaying weapons or showing alcohol.

Natalie Ryan-Fraser with her husband Wayne Fraser. Image: Facebook

The dark truth about Wayne Fraser came to light in the American courtroom, where jurors saw straight through the dishonest domestic abuser’s lies.

Evidence that Natalie, a Texas-based university professor, had previously suffered violence at the hands of Fraser emerged during testimony heard from the witness stand.

It was revealed that the couple had both been drinking and were “probably intoxicated” at the time when Fraser pulled the trigger on his helpless partner.

The ex-pupil of Mintlaw Academy, who also attended Banff and Buchan College, had turned defenceless Natalie’s own firearm against her while she was sitting in her wheelchair.

Bullet went straight through victim’s neck

Forensic science proved that Fraser was facing his wife of almost 10 years when he snuffed out her life, firing a single 9mm bullet straight through her neck.

The jury unanimously disbelieved his various claims of an accidental discharge or a game gone wrong.

Fraser had previously told one of Natalie’s siblings that she had shot herself, telling her brother Kory Ryan over the phone about the false account of the incident 5 hours after it happened.

Mr Ryan then raised the alarm by calling 911 to report the tragedy that eventually led to Fraser’s imprisonment.

Read more about the emails and mobile phone images that gave away sinister Wayne Fraser:

Exclusive: Domestic abuser waited 5 hours to report wife’s fatal shooting

Read more about the prosecutor’s ‘tough’ challenge to expose the ‘inconsistencies’ in Fraser’s defence:

Guilty: Killer Mintlaw gun fan turned deadly firearm on his disabled wife

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Former bouncer fined over CS spray keyring from doorman days
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Man kicked and punched ex as she screamed for help in Rothienorman
Convicted killer husband Wayne Fraser and the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, MS. Images: Facebook/Mississippi Department of Corrections
Exclusive: Domestic abuser waited 5 hours to report wife's fatal shooting
Convicted killer husband Wayne Fraser and the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, MS. Images: Facebook/Mississippi Department of Corrections
Guilty: Killer Mintlaw gun fan turned deadly firearm on his disabled wife
Convicted killer husband Wayne Fraser and the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, MS. Images: Facebook/Mississippi Department of Corrections
Inverness serial thief gets another chance to stay out of prison
Inverness Justice Centre, Benjamin Lewis.
Man jailed for choking underage girl during illegal sex
Convicted killer husband Wayne Fraser and the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, MS. Images: Facebook/Mississippi Department of Corrections
Driver banned after leading police on high-speed chase across Black Isle
Convicted killer husband Wayne Fraser and the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, MS. Images: Facebook/Mississippi Department of Corrections
Mintlaw man claimed his wife shot herself, the disabled woman's brother tells US murder…
Convicted killer husband Wayne Fraser and the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, MS. Images: Facebook/Mississippi Department of Corrections
Woman assaulted Asda security guard by pouring Jack Daniels and Coke over him
Convicted killer husband Wayne Fraser and the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, MS. Images: Facebook/Mississippi Department of Corrections
'I have done Panda Rosa out of a lot of money': Aberdeen grandmother embezzled…