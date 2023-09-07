Unprovoked Stonehaven nightclub attack left stranger unconscious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unprovoked Stonehaven nightclub attack left stranger unconscious

Michael Allan's victim was playing pool with a female friend in Zee's Nightclub on Barclay Street when the incident took place.

By Danny McKay
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson

A violent thug battered a stranger and left him unconscious in an unprovoked attack at a Stonehaven nightclub.

Allan, 21, entered the nightspot and approached the woman, whom he knew, immediately stating he “disliked” her friend, whom he did not know.

Allan proceeded to push his victim, knocking him to the floor and causing him to hit his head, before raining punches down on the stricken man.

Attacker Michael Allan thrown out by bouncers

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 11.35pm on October 15 last year.

She said Allan approached the woman and “expressed that he disliked” her friend before “squaring up” to him.

Ms Simpson said: “The accused then pushed the complainer on the body, causing him to fall to the ground and bang his head off the ground.

“The accused then grabbed him by the shirt with his left hand, and punched him nine times to the face with his closed right fist.”

Eventually, the woman managed to intervene and stop the assault and Allan was thrown out by security staff.

CCTV captured Stonehaven nightclub assault in full

Due to his head injury, an ambulance was called and the man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Fortunately, X-rays confirmed there were no fractures and the damage was limited to soft tissue.

He was left with swelling and bruising to his right eye and swelling to the right side of his jaw.

Ms Simpson said: “Police officers later recovered CCTV from the locus which showed the incident in its entirety, including the complainer lying unconscious on the ground after being punched on the head.”

Officers later traced, arrested and charged Allan.

Allan, of Brickfield Court, Stonehaven, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood deferred sentence for background reports to be prepared.

Defence agent Kevin Longino reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

