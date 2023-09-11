Aberdeen Snapchat predator jailed after having illegal sex with underage girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Snapchat predator jailed after having illegal sex with underage girls

Barman Richard Preston met his victims, aged 14 and 15, on social media and invited them to his flat on Union Grove for sex.

By Danny McKay
Richard Preston at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Richard Preston appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted having unlawful sex with teenage girls. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen barman who hunted underage girls for sex on Snapchat has been jailed for two years.

Richard Preston, 33, used the social media app to contact his victims – aged just 14 and 15 –  before inviting them to his city centre flat for sex.

The 33-year-old, who Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told has a “high sex drive”, committed the offences “at a low point in his life”, his solicitor said.

The family of one of his victims welcomed the sentence, saying “a small measure of justice has been served”.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the first girl, aged 14, was contacted on Snapchat by Preston, who was using a pseudonym.

Father discovered incriminating messages

The girl made Preston aware of her age when they started to communicate but, undeterred, he invited her to meet for sex.

They met at Preston’s home on Union Grove on July 11 2022, where he showed her to the bedroom and told her to get undressed.

He then had sex with her before sending her home.

A second victim, a 15-year-old girl with autism, was identified when her father came across messages on her phone and contacted the police.

One of the conversations on Snapchat showed that Preston arranged to meet the girl at his address.

When police spoke to the child, she confirmed she had made Preston aware of her age, and that, at Preston’s instigation, she had sex with him.

Preston, of Union Grove, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of, on at least one occasion, separately contacting the teenagers and making arrangements for them to come to his home.

He also admitted two charges of having sex with underage girls.

‘He was aware of the ages of the victims’

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “He has one previous conviction which is more or less analogous, although there’s no sex involved in that case.

“There’s no minimising his involvement in these activities.

“The position is, he stated, leading up to the offences he was at a low point in his life, lacking fulfilment, and things were not going well at work. He was bored.”

Mr Burn described his client as having a “high sex drive”, adding: “He met various women for sex through dating sites.”

He continued: “Mr Preston works as a barman and receives contact numbers from females to meet at some stage.

“He was aware of the ages of the victims and he takes full responsibility.

‘Perhaps some other little girls have been saved’

“He understands the law around the age of legal consent for sex and understands what he did was illegal.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told Preston: “Conduct of this sort easily crosses the custodial threshold.

“I can see no reason not to impose one.”

The sheriff sentenced Preston to two years in prison.

He also placed him on the sex offenders register.

Following the court hearing, the family of one of the victims said: “Although we would have liked a longer sentence, we are glad that a small measure of justice has been served.

“Perhaps some other little girls have been saved from the ordeal that has faced his victims in this case. ”

