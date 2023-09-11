Aberdeenshire firm Mackie’s scoops up increase in export sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeenshire firm Mackie’s scoops up increase in export sales

The brand has seen 95% of its total export sales coming in east Asia.

By Alex Banks
Consumers in Taiwan alone purchased over one million of Mackie’s traditional tubs. Image: Cameron Ward
Consumers in Taiwan alone purchased over one million of Mackie’s traditional tubs. Image: Cameron Ward

Mackie’s of Scotland has announced a 37% increase in export sales for its luxury ice creams.

The Aberdeenshire firm has seen record international sales in the last financial year.

Sales have increased for the Rothienorman-based company to £2.8 million after hitting £2.05m in 2021/22.

The family-run business currently exports to 13 countries including the USA, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

World Cup impact on Mackie’s of Scotland export sales

Mackie’s has seen a majority of its total export sales come from east Asia.

Managing director Stuart Common believes the 2002 football World Cup – held in Japan and South Korea – played a part.

The brand currently exports to Taiwan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, which make up 95% of its export sales.

Mr Common said: “We first started exporting to a handful of family-run ice cream parlours in Seoul in 2002 for the FIFA World Cup hosted in South Korea.

“We have seen steady growth in overseas demand for our products.

Managing director Stuart Common has talked about the firm’s oversea growth. Image: Mackie’s of Scotland

“This most recent burst in export sales comes as countries and international supply chains begin to recover from the pandemic.

“Consumers are eager to taste and try foods they have not necessarily had access to for some time.”

Mr Common believes the addition of certain ice cream flavours has helped the brand to grow its export sales.

The brand’s biggest seller abroad is its traditional ice cream tub followed by honeycomb.

He added: “Mackie’s have widened the scope of products which we offer to our overseas customers – providing them with new flavours like our honeycomb.

“This has resulted in a terrific uplift in sales worldwide and our partnerships with our international distributors has never been stronger.”

Taiwan is the company’s biggest overseas customer. Last year it purchased more than one million of Mackie’s traditional tubs.

Exports ambitions

Mr Common admitted the company has set itself “challenging targets” for the upcoming year.

He added: “Our ambition is always to grow, while still delivering quality to our consumers.

“We are working on creating new relationships with distributors to reach more customers around the world.

Ice-cream from Mackie's of Scotland.
Mackie’s of Scotland’s biggest export is its traditional ice cream tub followed by honeycomb. Image: Mackie’s of Scotland

“We have set ourselves challenging targets for the upcoming year to maintain this upward trajectory.”

The export success follows the news Mackie’s hit £20m in ice cream sales for the first time.

The Aberdeenshire-based firm sold more than 13.3 million litres of ice cream, enough to fill five Olympic size swimming pools.

Mackie’s has been named winner of the sustainability award at the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.

More from Business

BMW has announced plans to invest £600 million to prepare its Mini factory in Oxford to build new electric cars after securing Government funding (Joe Giddens/PA)
BMW gets Government funding to support £600m UK investment in electric cars
All of Wilko’s shops are set to close by early October, the GMB union has said (James Manning/PA)
All 400 Wilko stores to close by early October, says union
TUC leader Paul Nowak has launched a scathing attack on the Government over its treatment of migrants (Peter Byrne/PA)
TUC leader attacks Government over immigration
A commercial diver at work. Image: US Navy
Pair of North Sea divers sanctioned for fraud
The three-day sale will feature an offering of 110 North Country Cheviot rams.
ANM to host three-day sheep fair in Caithness
A potential rescue deal for Wilko has failed (James Manning/PA)
Wilko rescue hopes fade as talks with HMV owner collapse
Housebuilder Vistry has unveiled plans to merge its housebuilding division within its affordable homes business Partnerships (PA)
Vistry to merge housebuilding arm with affordable homes division
Frankie & Benny’s restaurant in Leicester. TRG has sold its leisure business, which includes Frankie and Benny’s and Chiquito, to a rival hospitality firm (Mike Egerton/PA)
TRG to sell Frankie and Benny’s and Chiquito to rival Big Table
The assembly line at the BMW Mini Plant Oxford (Steve Parsons/PA)
BMW to manufacture next-generation electric Mini in Oxford
Kevin Dundas, of Framing Point in Rosemount. Aberdeen.
Kevin Dundas follows mum's advice at Framing Point in Aberdeen

Conversation