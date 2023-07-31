Aberdeen man admits inviting underage girls to his flat and having sex with them

An Aberdeen man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he groomed and had sex with two underage girls.

Richard Preston appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted charges related to texting the teenagers, who were 14 and 15 at the time, to arrange the sexual encounters.

The 33-year-old also pleaded guilty to two further charges of engaging in sexual intercourse with the teenage girls, who he knew were under the age of 16.

It is stated in the charges that Preston knowingly communicated with each girl separately and gave them directions to his home.

He admitted contacting the teenagers with the intention of engaging in “unlawful sexual activity” with them both.

Preston further admitted having sex with the girls at his flat on separate occasions in July last year.

Accused admits sex charges

On July 11 2022, Preston invited one girl, then 14, to his home on Union Grove in Aberdeen where he kissed her, got her to undress and had sexual intercourse with her.

Days later on July 17, he arranged for the second girl, then 15, to come to his flat where he again induced her to remove her clothing and had sex with her.

Appearing in the dock, Preston admitted two charges of, on at least one occasion, separately contacting the teenagers and making arrangements for them to come to his home.

He also admitted two charges of having sex with underage girls.

His solicitor Alex Burn called for background reports to be carried out prior to sentencing.

Sheriff Ian Duguid told Preston: “I have to tell you that from this stage you are subject to the notification requirements.

“The duration of which will be determined at the end of this case.”

Making Preston subject to the sex offenders register, he deferred sentence on him until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order report to be carried out.

