Aberdeen man admits inviting underage girls to his flat and having sex with them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man admits inviting underage girls to his flat and having sex with them

Richard Preston, 33, admitted charges related to texting the teenagers, who were 14 and 15 at the time.

By David McPhee
Richard Preston at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Richard Preston appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted having unlawful sex with teenage girls. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he groomed and had sex with two underage girls.

Richard Preston appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted charges related to texting the teenagers, who were 14 and 15 at the time, to arrange the sexual encounters.

The 33-year-old also pleaded guilty to two further charges of engaging in sexual intercourse with the teenage girls, who he knew were under the age of 16.

It is stated in the charges that Preston knowingly communicated with each girl separately and gave them directions to his home.

He admitted contacting the teenagers with the intention of engaging in “unlawful sexual activity” with them both.

Preston further admitted having sex with the girls at his flat on separate occasions in July last year.

Accused admits sex charges

On July 11 2022, Preston invited one girl, then 14, to his home on Union Grove in  Aberdeen where he kissed her, got her to undress and had sexual intercourse with her.

Days later on July 17, he arranged for the second girl, then 15, to come to his flat where he again induced her to remove her clothing and had sex with her.

Appearing in the dock, Preston admitted two charges of, on at least one occasion, separately contacting the teenagers and making arrangements for them to come to his home.

He also admitted two charges of having sex with underage girls.

Richard Preston leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he will appear for sentencing in relation to having sex with underage girls.
Richard Preston will appear for sentencing in relation to having sex with underage girls next month. Image: DC Thomson.

His solicitor Alex Burn called for background reports to be carried out prior to sentencing.

Sheriff Ian Duguid told Preston: “I have to tell you that from this stage you are subject to the notification requirements.

“The duration of which will be determined at the end of this case.”

Making Preston subject to the sex offenders register, he deferred sentence on him until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order report to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jamie Russo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven chipper owner, 22, dishing out free kid's suppers every Saturday for remainder of…
The Aberdeen Christmas village in 2021. Plans have been lodged for the 2023 event, with hopes of an opening date of November 16. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: What's new this year?
Firefighters were called to assist coastguard teams at the mudflats in Dingwall following reports of a man being stuck in the mud. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Three teenagers arrested after firefighters battle Inverurie barn blaze
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
SeaFest Peterhead chairman Jimmy Buchan
New Peterhead festival to champion north-east seafood
A centuries-old warehouse could be transformed into a Johnshaven dream home.
Derelict depot could become coastal Mearns dream home while locals battle new house at…
CR0044109 Adele Merson interview with Barney Crockett. The former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council quit the party last month over its plan to end North Sea exploration. He described Sir Keir Starmer's energy strategy as "more brutal" than anything Margaret Thatcher did to industrial communities in the 1980s. Wednesday 26 July 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'Thatcher on steroids': Ex-Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett skewers Starmer and Sarwar
EnerMech worker
Aberdeen firm EnerMech ticking all the right boxes for diversification
A horse and its rider at the show.
GALLERY: Turriff Show putting its best hoof forward in 2023
Lisa Shaw with her grandchildren Euan and Isla Edwards and their dog Harvey.
24 Best pictures as picnics, pipers and iconic vehicles star at Drum Castle classic…