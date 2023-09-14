Woman faces court accused of abandoning cats, starving kitten to death

A woman is facing court accused of abandoning eight cats in an Aberdeen property for a week – leading to one kitten starving to death.

Marina Tsirogianni is alleged to have locked three cats and five kittens in an address on Abbotswell Crescent without adequate food, water and sanitary conditions.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between April 12 and 20 this year, with one of the kittens dying of dehydration and malnutrition.

She also failed, it is alleged, to get vet treatment for puncture wounds to the kitten’s neck.

Tsirogianni, 48, was not personally present when the case called against her at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

It was continued without plea until next month.

Tsirogianni, of Riverside Road, Alness, faces two charges:

Abandoning animals without reasonable excuse in circumstances likely to cause unnecessary suffering. Causing an animal unnecessary suffering by an act of omission.

