Three in court after police seize cash, cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin

Two men and a woman were charged with drugs offences following the discovery of the haul at an Aberdeen property.

By Bryan Rutherford
Two men and a woman all appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Two men and a woman have appeared in court after police uncovered a haul of cash and drugs during a raid on an Aberdeen property earlier this week.

Wome Emeofa, 20, of Peterhead, 22-year-old Kiante McLean, of Aberdeen, and Allana Davidson, 39, also of Aberdeen, each face three charges of alleged drugs offences.

Police officers allegedly confiscated cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin – worth £12,000 – from a building at Kintore Place on Wednesday September 13.

A mid-three-figure sum of cash was also taken into evidence, Police Scotland said.

At the time, Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths said: “Disrupting the trade in controlled drugs is a key focus for us and we rely on information from the public to help us tackle this kind of illegal activity”.

Released on bail to reappear in court

Emeofa, McLean, and Davidson are accused of having a controlled drug in their possession and two charges of being concerned in the supplying of such a drug to another.

On Thursday, the trio made no plea when they appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They were committed for further examination and released on bail.

A date for the three accused’s next court appearance has not yet been confirmed.

