Man in court charged with murder after dad dies following collision with ambulance

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a father-of-two who was hit by an ambulance in Oban as it was answering an emergency call.

Seriously injured Robert Bromell died at Lorn and Islands Hospital the day after the collision.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was struck on Corran Esplanade along the A85 Oban to Connel road around 1.35am on Wednesday September 6.

On Monday, Lewis Budge, 20, also from the Oban area, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court after he was arrested and charged.

He faces a single charge of murder to which he made no plea during the private hearing.

‘Life will not be the same without him’

Budge, who was not the driver of the ambulance, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Following Mr Bromell’s death, well over £2,000 has been donated by dozens of people supporting an online gofundme page to help his family in England with funeral costs.

The dad-of-two has been described by his loved ones as a “funny character” in a family statement that added: “Life will not be the same without him”.

Robert Bromell was better known by the name Hogan to his relatives and friends who mentioned his “cheeky smile and funny character” in the tribute to him.

“You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell,” they said.

The statement went on: “It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

“He was a loving dad to his two sons Kaiden and Kai and an amazing brother to Emma, Phil, Dave and Theresa.

“As a family, we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him.”

On the day that Mr Bromell was hurt, police and the ambulance service attended the scene.

The westbound carriageway remained cordoned off for around 11 hours as investigative work was carried out.

In an appeal at the time, Sergeant Archie McGuire previously said: “Our thoughts are with Robert’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information that could assist, such as dash-cam or CCTV is asked to get in touch.”

Budge will reappear in court within the next eight days.

