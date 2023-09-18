Man in court charged with murder after dad dies following collision with ambulance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court charged with murder after dad dies following collision with ambulance

Father-of-two Robert Bromell was struck by an ambulance as it answered an emergency call in Oban.

By Jenni Gee
Robert Bromell
Image: Police Scotland

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a father-of-two who was hit by an ambulance in Oban as it was answering an emergency call.

Seriously injured Robert Bromell died at Lorn and Islands Hospital the day after the collision.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was struck on Corran Esplanade along the A85 Oban to Connel road around 1.35am on Wednesday September 6.

On Monday, Lewis Budge, 20, also from the Oban area, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court after he was arrested and charged.

He faces a single charge of murder to which he made no plea during the private hearing.

‘Life will not be the same without him’

Budge, who was not the driver of the ambulance, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Following Mr Bromell’s death, well over £2,000 has been donated by dozens of people supporting an online gofundme page to help his family in England with funeral costs.

The dad-of-two has been described by his loved ones as a “funny character” in a family statement that added: “Life will not be the same without him”.

Robert Bromell was better known by the name Hogan to his relatives and friends who mentioned his “cheeky smile and funny character” in the tribute to him.

“You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell,” they said.

The statement went on: “It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.

“He was a loving dad to his two sons Kaiden and Kai and an amazing brother to Emma, Phil, Dave and Theresa.

“As a family, we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him.”

A85 along the Oban coast
Image: Google Street View

On the day that Mr Bromell was hurt, police and the ambulance service attended the scene.

The westbound carriageway remained cordoned off for around 11 hours as investigative work was carried out.

In an appeal at the time, Sergeant Archie McGuire previously said: “Our thoughts are with Robert’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information that could assist, such as dash-cam or CCTV is asked to get in touch.”

Budge will reappear in court within the next eight days.

