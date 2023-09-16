Man charged following collision that killed dad-of-two from Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged following collision that killed dad-of-two from Oban

A 39-year-old man died following the incident at the start of the month.

By Shanay Taylor
Police named Robert Bromell, 39, as the man who died following the crash in Oban. Image Police Scotland.
A man has been charged following the death of a dad in a collision earlier this month.

Robert Bromell from Oban was killed after being hit by an ambulance on an emergency call in Oban.

Police has now confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday, September 6.

The 39-year-old, has been described as a “funny character” by his family who said “life will not be the same without him”.

In a statement his family said: “Robert Bromell, better known as Hogan to all his family and friends, with his cheeky smile and funny character.

“You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell.

“It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was a loving dad to his two sons Kaiden and Kai and an amazing brother to Emma, Phil, Dave and Theresa.

“As a family we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him.”

Police say the 20-year-old is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, September 18.

