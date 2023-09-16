Man charged following collision that killed dad-of-two from Oban

A man has been charged following the death of a dad in a collision earlier this month.

Robert Bromell from Oban was killed after being hit by an ambulance on an emergency call in Oban.

Police has now confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday, September 6.

The 39-year-old, has been described as a “funny character” by his family who said “life will not be the same without him”.

In a statement his family said: “Robert Bromell, better known as Hogan to all his family and friends, with his cheeky smile and funny character.

“You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell.

“It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was a loving dad to his two sons Kaiden and Kai and an amazing brother to Emma, Phil, Dave and Theresa.

“As a family we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him.”

Police say the 20-year-old is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, September 18.