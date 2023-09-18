Carbisdale Castle: Owner reveals how a letter from the King helped her beat her restoration doubts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Carbisdale Castle: Owner reveals how a letter from the King helped her beat her restoration doubts

A year on from taking on the daunting project, Samantha Kane is considering annual membership to Carbisdale Castle.

By John Ross
Samantha Kane took over Carbisdale Castle a year ago Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Samantha Kane took over Carbisdale Castle a year ago Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A letter from the King helped raise Samantha Kane’s spirits when the daunting task of restoring Carbisdale Castle was taking its toll.

Messages of support from the community, letters from former castle residents and bunches of flowers left anonymously on the doorstep also helped her in darker moments.

It’s now a year since the London barrister became the Lady of Carbisdale.

She made the “spontaneous” purchase after flying north to view the Sutherland landmark. She fell in love with it on first sight.

Labour of love inspired by a duchess

An ambitious £10 million renovation was started immediately with Phase 1 recently completed.

The castle is now Ms Kane’s main home and she is driven to make it the grand residence envisaged by her predecessor. The Duchess of Sutherland died before the building was completed.

It’s a labour of love, but one that even she has questioned at times.

“When I first took on the task people said they thought I was extremely brave or mad because there was so much to restore. It has been a huge effort.

Ms Kane has recently completed Phase 1 of the £10m restoration of the castle

“I admit, at some stage, it looked too much. I’ll never give up, but at some point the task appeared to be really hard and there were so many obstacles coming at once.

“I needed to remind myself to be strong and face the difficulties and move on.

“But any time I was about to give up I was also supported by the community.

“I would wake up sometimes and try to solve hundreds of problem at once. But then I’d find a bunch of flowers on the doorstep.

“Gestures like that are really encouraging. With determination and local support I get up again and fight the war as it were.”

Support also came from other unexpected areas.

Carbisdale an important landmark

A celebration to mark the completion of the restoration’s first phase also commemorated the King’s coronation.

An invitation to visit Carbisdale Castle has yet to be taken up by the monarch. He did, however, send a message to Ms Kane expressing his interest in the castle’s history as well as support and encouragement in its restoration.

“That was such a boost for me when I was facing what I thought were insurmountable difficulties.”

The castle was a youth hostel for more than 60 years and people who stayed there have also contacted Ms Kane.

“Thousands of people stayed here and many have sent me letters with memories from the 1950s and 60s”, she said.

“It shows that Carbisdale Castle is an important landmark locally, but also nationally and internationally.

Samantha Kane
Samantha Kane with a picture of the Duchess of Sutherland for whom the castle was built Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“So giving up is not an option because if I give up what will happen to Carbisdale Castle?

“I keep asking myself ‘do we need the castle to be here in 10, 20, 100 years’ time?’

“But without someone so passionate, the restoration would not be done and eventually this building will not be sustainable.”

So far, the castle renovation has included extensive work on the roof and exterior. There was water seepage that threatened to collapse ceilings.

Cleaning and decorating of ornate ceilings and walls have brought back to life areas like the lower and upper galleries, ballroom and billiards room.

Ms Kane has also set up the Lady Carbisdale Trust to support local projects and launched the Lady Carbisdale blended malt. A castle distillery is planned.

Another Royal connection

She has also found time to protest against a proposed overhead power line which she said could destroy her legacy project.

The barrister considered legal action against SSEN over its plans to route a new 400KV overhead line between Spittal in Caithness and Beauly. Fears it would run close to the castle have since subsided.

Artwork and sculptures scattered around the castle will soon be back on display.

They were bought separately by Ms Kane who is hunting down other pieces that were sold elsewhere.

She also wants to collect memorabilia connecting to another previous resident, King Haakon VII of Norway.

The castle was bought in 1933 by Colonel Theodore Salvesen, a Scottish businessman of Norwegian extraction.

He offered it as a safe refuge during the Nazi occupation of Norway in World War II.

Future plans include bringing in new income to help fund the restoration

The Norwegian crown now forms part of Carbisdale’s logo and a memorial library will form part of a castle museum that will eventually open to the public.

Other future plans include a swimming pool, spa and cinema, opening up the west wing with 23 en-suite bedrooms and to install a renewable energy system to power the castle.

Ms Kane also intends to restore Carbisdale Woods and purchase woodland nearby to extend the estate.

Eco-tourism and membership could bring in needed income

An eco-tourism project with up to 12 accommodation units is earmarked around the castle loch.

This, and the intention of offering membership of Carbisdale for around £5,000 annually to those who wish to stay in the castle, are aimed at bringing in income to help restoration costs.

While hinting at some opposition to the plans, she insists it will not mean Carbisdale becoming an exclusive venue.

“There are one or two people who don’t understand and are opposed to change”, she says.

“But keeping Carbisdale as a derelict building is not going to be a benefit to the wider community.

Limited edition bottles of Lady Carbisdale whisky have been produced

“The castle will not be an exclusive club for wealthy guests. That is not a model I want. Nor will it be a hotel. This is my home.

“But because of the vast amount of maintenance the castle needs, and its long-term sustainability, I must think about ways to strike a balance between how it can produce income without excluding the local community.

“My message to the community is that they are not excluded and their support is crucial for the castle’s survival and success.

“The castle needs the community and the community needs the castle.

“But it also needs people to contribute towards its survival.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Robert Bromell
Man in court charged with murder after dad dies following collision with ambulance
Coastguard helicopter.
Woman airlifted to hospital after being found unresponsive while snorkelling at Hebrides beauty spot
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains - but booze still banned
Trees and bushes line the B9091 near Croy.
Man, 56, dies in one-car crash near Highland village
Cars parked in a cemetery in Harris.
'Raucous crowds': Tourists still camping in Western Isles cemetery car parks almost a year…
Struan Primary School in Skye
Highland Council agree to close two primary schools
The search for Charles Kelly enter its 11th day.
Discarded orange peel could be the key to finding missing Glencoe hillwalker as search…
Campaigners want an inquiry into the number of wind farms planned for Skye
New calls for inquiry into planned Skye windfarms and power line
Karen Price, outside her Drum Farm Gallery Gift Shop in Drumnadrochit.
Highland artist Karen Price is living the dream in Drumnadrochit
The P&J 275 Charity Gala has been launched as part of The Press and Journal's anniversary celebration.
P&J 275 Charity Gala to raise funds for inspiring north and north-east charities

Conversation