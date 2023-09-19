Knife-carrying man jailed after threatening to rip police officer’s heart out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knife-carrying man jailed after threatening to rip police officer’s heart out

Daniel Harkness also told an officer he wanted to "knock their head off their shoulders" before a search revealed he was carrying a knife.

By Jenni Gee
Daniel Harkness was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A man who was caught carrying a knife after threatening to rip a police officer’s heart out and knock their head off has been jailed.

Daniel Harkness also hurled ableist, homophobic, racist and sectarian slurs at police, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The sheriff who sent the 46-year-old to prison for a year branded Harkness a “perennial pain” to the authorities.

He previously appeared in the dock and pled guilty to two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and another charge of carrying a knife.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court one incident took place at around 6.45am on November 21 last year.

‘If I had my way I would rip your heart out’

Mr Weir said Harkness was in a police van on Station Road, Maryburgh on its way to Burnett Road police station in Inverness at the time.

“The accused began to shout and swear at officers in an aggressive manner. He was continuously spitting within the cell in the van.”

Harkness made derogatory remarks towards the officers including ableist, homophobic and racial slurs, Mr Weir said.

When he arrived at the police station, Harkness was left alone with one officer.

He told them: “If I had my way I would rip my hand down your throat and rip your heart out” – adding: “I would knock your head off your shoulders.”

Harkness was later searched by officers who recovered a knife – described as both a “dinner knife” and a “piece of cutlery” – from the lining of his jacket, which was tucked into the belt of his trousers.

For that incident, sentencing was deferred for the preparation of reports.

‘When intoxicated by alcohol, he seems to be aggressive and abusive’

However, before the case could be called again, Harkness landed back in the dock to answer for an incident on September 8 of this year.

On that occasion, Mr Weir told the court, police were sent to Harkness’ home following reports of a disturbance,

As Harkness was arrested, he began to shout and swear at officers, calling them a “big black b******”, “dirty f***ing f****t b******s”, a “f***ing d***” and a “f***ing p***”.

He also threatened to assault officers but was restrained.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson said his client suffered from problems with his physical and mental health, which he self-medicated with alcohol.

“He has no particular issue with people who are either of a different colour to him or indeed of a different sexual orientation to him,” Mr Dickson claimed.

“When intoxicated by alcohol, he seems to be aggressive and abusive.”

‘You are just a perennial pain in the side of police’

Mr Dickson said that Harkness had offered apologies for his actions and was “genuinely remorseful for the way he behaved”.

He added: “The root cause of his offending is clear. It is alcohol-related and if that could be tackled, it would be of benefit to society as a whole”.

But Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Harkness: “You are just a perennial pain in the side of police officers in the execution of their duty.

“You show no respect whatsoever,” he added.

The sheriff jailed Harkness, of Peffery Road, Dingwall, for 12 months.

