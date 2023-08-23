Man who threatened to rip police officer’s heart out was carrying a knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who threatened to rip police officer’s heart out was carrying a knife

Daniel Harkness also told the officer he would "knock your head off your shoulders" before he was searched and the weapon discovered.

By Jenni Gee
The concrete and glass front elevation of Inverness justice centre rises into a grey sky
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A Dingwall man who told a policeman he wanted to rip their heart out was carrying a knife at the time, a court has heard.

Daniel Harkness made the threat after he was detained in relation to another matter, and also used racist, homophobic and ableist slurs towards officers.

When he was searched at the police station he was also found to be carrying a “piece of cutlery”.

Harkness, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to plead guilty to charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and having a bladed article in a public place in relation to the incident on November 21 last year

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court the incident took place at around 6.45am in a police van on Station Road Maryburgh and during a journey to Burnett Road Police Station.

He said: “The accused began to shout and swear at officers in an aggressive manner. He was continuously spitting within the cell in the van.”

Racist, ableist and homophobic slurs

Mr Weir said Harkness made derogatory remarks towards the officers and called them racial, ableist and homophobic slurs.

On arrival at the police station, one officer left the vehicle to pass details to custody staff, at which point Harkness told the other: “If I had my way I would rip my hand down your throat and rip your heart out” and “I would knock your head off your shoulders.”

Harkness, of Peffery Road, Dingwall, was subsequently searched and a knife was found within the lining of his jacket and tucked into the belt of his trousers.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank queried the type of knife recovered, suggesting it had been previously referred to as a “butter knife”.

But Mr Weir told him it was: “A knife you would eat your dinner with as opposed to buttering toast.”

‘A piece of cutlery’

Solicitor Marc Dickson said his client, who was drunk at the time, had no idea how he came into possession of “what, I think we all agree, was a piece of cutlery”.

He added: “It is fair to say he was pretty dishevelled and that was the state police officers found him in.

“He cannot recall why he acted with such ire towards police officers. What he can do is apologise.”

Sheriff Cruickshank granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the knife and deferred sentencing for the production of a community justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment.

The case will call again next month.

