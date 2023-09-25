‘She thought she was going to die’: Man punched and throttled new girlfriend in her own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She thought she was going to die’: Man punched and throttled new girlfriend in her own home

A social work report on Adam Perrat described him as "capable of extreme violence" with "a lack of empathy".

By Joanne Warnock
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Adam Perrat appeared at Aberdeen’s Sheriff Court via video link from jail. Image: DC Thomson

A man caused his new girlfriend to fear she was about to die as he strangled her during a terrifying attack in her own home.

Adam Perrat, 21, punched and throttled the frightened woman, who couldn’t breathe during the ordeal.

He showed no emotion as he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link from prison on Friday when he was jailed for the traumatic episode.

Perrat, who pled guilty to the attack, had met his victim through social media in June 2022 when they began a relationship together.

But things took a horrible turn just weeks later, after Perrat turned up to the woman’s home in Rosehearty  “under the influence” of something with a “strange demeanour”.

‘She was terrified and thought she was going to die’

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that the couple watched a movie together before going to bed but an “argument ensued” into the early hours of August 26 2022.

He said Perrat punched his partner “multiple times on the head and face” despite her pleas for him to stop.

Perrat had replied, “You’ll learn” and the woman started screaming.

The court heard that Perrat “grabbed her by the neck with both hands” and “started squeezing and applying pressure to her throat”.

Perrat then moved so the heel of his hand was on her throat.

“She struggled to breathe, felt dizzy and her eyesight became blurred,” Mr Rogers said, adding: “She was unable to say how long this had lasted, but states it felt like a long time.

“She was terrified and thought she was going to die.”

Perrat kept telling his girlfriend to “shut up” and that “no one was going to help her”.

A neighbour heard “shouting and screaming” coming from the house and also a female voice crying and shouting, “Stop, stop, am sorry, am sorry”.

Perrat woke up the next day, simply said goodbye and left.

The woman managed to free herself, Mr Rogers said, but Perrat once again pounced.

He grabbed her from behind – pinning her to the ground – and again throttled her as he applied pressure to her neck.

The woman tried to call for help but Perrat took her phone away and refused to give it back.

She waited until he fell asleep but was still too afraid to do anything.

The court heard that once Perrat had woken up, around noon the following day, he simply said goodbye and left.

It was only then that the woman felt able to ask for help.

She attended the hospital in Fraserburgh and later contacted the police.

The court heard the victim had suffered a haematoma to her right eye; bruising to her face, throat and both forearms; a haemorrhage to her right eye and pressure marks on her neck.

Perrat is ‘capable of extreme violence’ with ‘a lack of empathy’

Perrat’s defence counsel Mr Jones said his client felt “deep regret” for what happened, adding it “must have been awful” for his victim.

Sheriff Andrew Miller considered a social work report about Perrat which referred to him as being “capable of extreme violence” and showing “a lack of empathy”.

The sheriff decided that Perrat would not be suitable for a community payback order because he was too much of a risk to the public.

“This was of a very serious nature,” Sheriff Miller said. “The impact it had on the victim was made clear in her victim statement”.

He sentenced Perrat to four years in prison, reduced to three years – due to his age and guilty plea.

Perrat, a prisoner at HMP & YOI Polmont, was also ordered by the court not to approach his victim for the next five years “by phone, text or any other means”.

