Hot tub and brandy bliss for Moray garage owner Ronnie Gillespie

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Ronnie Gillespie, of Ronnie Gillespie Auto Repairs in Birnie, near Elgin.

How and why did you start in business?

I left school and worked in a small garage in Elgin for more than 10 years, building up a wealth of skills and experience. But I was eager to become self-employed and reap the benefits from running my own business. After some careful planning about when and where to start up, I established Ronnie Gillespie Auto Repairs in May 1989, and I’ve never looked back.

How did I get to where I am today?

By sheer determination to succeed and many hours of hard work. I pride myself in having a large and growing database of fantastic and loyal customers, some of whom have supported me from day one. Without them, I wouldn’t have been in business for more than 30 years.

My wife, Susan, has supported me throughout. She has her own work to focus on but always finds time to keep my accounts in order. Over the years we’ve worked out that it’s best if I stay in the garage and leave her with the responsibility of the business administration.

Who helped you?

In 1989 my sister deposited £250 into a business bank account to help me get going.

Back then, I charged customers just £5 an hour but still made a profit in my first year.

My dad was eager to help me in any way he could and together we got the business heading in a very positive direction from the outset.

I’ve been a member of the Federation of Small Businesses for more than 18 years. I found its advice and guidance vital during the Covid pandemic. It was a very scary time for everyone, but to be able to just pick up the phone and speak to someone about grant entitlement and loan availability was extremely reassuring.

What is the best piece of advice you have ever had?

A local businessman once said to me: “If you offer a good honest service, people will always come back”. This advice has stayed with me to this day. Incidentally, we’re both still in business. I also rely on the services and advice of my accountant, James Brash, of Ritsons Chartered Accountants.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’m fortunate to live in the countryside just south of Elgin and I built my garage right beside my family home. With the size of the business now and the range of services we offer, I wish I’d built it a good bit bigger.

What is your greatest achievement?

I worked as a sole trader for 30 years. In 2016 my son, Martin, started a four-year apprenticeship as a vehicle technician with a local car dealership. During Covid he was furloughed and then lost his job, and without hesitation he joined what is now a family business and works alongside me every day. This is my greatest achievement as together we make a brilliant team. Having his expertise and youthful enthusiasm in the garage lets me slow down a bit as he starts to take over.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

Our main rising cost is electricity. We’ve installed LED lights and a wood-burning stove in the workshop, and we’re researching the possibility of installing solar panels if we can get a bit of help from the government.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Our plan is to extend the workshop and establish an MOT testing station. If this works out, we’d be looking to expand the workforce too.

What do you do to relax?

Martin and I are members of the Elgin 63 Car Club, and we race a Mazda MX5 locally and throughout Scotland. I’ve recently invested in a Hydropool hot tub and I like to sip a Courvoisier brandy from time to time, both of which ease my ever-increasing aches and pains.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I watch all the car restoration programmes and enjoy a good action movie. You can’t beat Still Game for a good laugh.

What do you waste your money on?

Waste money? Never. But scrolling through Ebay in the evening can often prove costly.

What is the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Check and respond to anything that’s on my phone, especially security updates. The garage and yard are monitored 24/7 and I get an alert when anything suspicious is happening.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have a Ford Ranger 3.2 Wildtrack, which is ideal for towing our recovery trailer. I’d love to replace this with the new V6 three-lire version, but it’s proving very difficult to source one.