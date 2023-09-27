Keith domestic abuser back in court for breaching court order yet again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith domestic abuser back in court for breaching court order yet again

Glen Wilcox, 39, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court to plead guilty to four charges of domestic abuse.

By Joanne Warnock
Glen Wilcox outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Glen Wilcox appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Keith man has been ordered – once again – to stay away from his partner after admitting abusing her over a period of months.

Glen Wilcox, 39, of Den Crescent, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court to plead guilty to four charges of domestic abuse.

The court heard that Wilcox and his partner had an “on-off” relationship for 23 years and had one child together.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that Wilcox had appeared uninvited to his partner’s house in June 2023 and had told her there were no bail conditions preventing him from being there.

“Believing this to be true, she invited him into the house,” Ms Silver said.

However, the court heard that a non-harassment order had been in place at the time, and he was subsequently charged with breaching it.

Glen Wilcox punched partner twice in stomach

On June 16, 2023, McLean once again went to his ex-partner’s house and an argument broke out.

“He closed a window with such force,” Ms Silver said. “That the pane of glass broke. His daughter was visibly distressed and upset.”

On another occasion in October 2022, the court was told, McLean punched his partner twice in the stomach, which led their daughter to phone the police herself.

“During the 999 call,” Ms Silver said: “[The partner] can be heard saying that he had punched her in the face.”

Defence counsel Graham Mann said there was an ongoing civil case and that bail conditions were still in place.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood questioned that he “didn’t seem to pay them any attention” and imposed a new non-harassment order preventing him from contacting his ex-partner for the next three years.

He told McLean to come back to court for further consideration “pending the outcome of the civil matter”.

He is due in court again on October 19 for sentencing.

