Keith domestic abuser back in court for breaching court order yet again

A Keith man has been ordered – once again – to stay away from his partner after admitting abusing her over a period of months.

Glen Wilcox, 39, of Den Crescent, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court to plead guilty to four charges of domestic abuse.

The court heard that Wilcox and his partner had an “on-off” relationship for 23 years and had one child together.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that Wilcox had appeared uninvited to his partner’s house in June 2023 and had told her there were no bail conditions preventing him from being there.

“Believing this to be true, she invited him into the house,” Ms Silver said.

However, the court heard that a non-harassment order had been in place at the time, and he was subsequently charged with breaching it.

Glen Wilcox punched partner twice in stomach

On June 16, 2023, McLean once again went to his ex-partner’s house and an argument broke out.

“He closed a window with such force,” Ms Silver said. “That the pane of glass broke. His daughter was visibly distressed and upset.”

On another occasion in October 2022, the court was told, McLean punched his partner twice in the stomach, which led their daughter to phone the police herself.

“During the 999 call,” Ms Silver said: “[The partner] can be heard saying that he had punched her in the face.”

Defence counsel Graham Mann said there was an ongoing civil case and that bail conditions were still in place.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood questioned that he “didn’t seem to pay them any attention” and imposed a new non-harassment order preventing him from contacting his ex-partner for the next three years.

He told McLean to come back to court for further consideration “pending the outcome of the civil matter”.

He is due in court again on October 19 for sentencing.