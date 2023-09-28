‘I am going to make sure you burn’: Stonehaven man threatened to set fire to home with wife and child inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I am going to make sure you burn’: Stonehaven man threatened to set fire to home with wife and child inside

Iain Bell turned up at his partner's home with a can of lighter fluid and taunted her from the doorstep.

By Joanne Warnock
Stonehaven domestic abuser Iain Bell. Image: Facebook
Stonehaven domestic abuser Iain Bell. Image: Facebook

A Stonehaven man has been put under curfew after admitting to threatening to set fire to his wife and child.

Iain Bell, 35 of Stonehaven appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with domestic abuse.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that at 3am on October 13, 2022, Bell had gone to the home address of his wife and child.

The court heard that Mrs Bell had refused to answer the door and that she had a Ring camera doorbell in place.

Bell could be seen holding up a bottle of lighter fluid and was saying he was going to set fire to the house if he wasn’t allowed inside.

His wife reminded him their child was within the house

Mr Rogers told the court that Bell then held a flame to the letter box and was told to “go away” by his wife, who reminded him that their son was within the house.

The court was told that Bell walked back to his car and could be heard laughing.

He returned a few hours later and was then allowed entry to the house in order to “calm him down”.

However, Bell then threw his wife’s keys onto the grass outside the house before getting back into his car and driving over the grass.

On another occasion, on November 17 2022, Bell arrived at the home with a crowbar stating he was going to “get in the house” adding: “Do you think I’m joking?”

He then was said to have goaded her by saying: “Burn, burn, burn. I am going to make sure you f****** burn” to his wife over the door’s camera and added: “This house is going to burn down – there’s your evidence” as he ripped the camera off the wall.

Bell was very apologetic

Defence counsel David Sutherland said the couple had been married for 10 years and had one child together and that Bell was “very apologetic”.

He said Bell had “no recollection” of the events and of his “terrifying and shocking” conduct, adding the main reason was alcohol abuse.

Mr Sutherland told the court Bell was now attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings twice a week and that he was a “useful man” when he was sober.

He is ‘useful’ when sober

He said Bell had offered to have random alcohol testing carried out to help maintain his sobriety.

On sentencing, Sheriff Andrew Miller sentenced Bell to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to be tagged for six months and placed him under a supervision order for two years.

Bell’s electronic tag conditions are to be lengthened on Tuesdays and Fridays to 9.30pm in order for him to attend his local AA meetings. For the rest of the week, he was told to remain within his house between 7pm and 7am.

 

