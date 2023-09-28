Insch man who fled after crashing BMW found over-the-limit in mum’s car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Insch man who fled after crashing BMW found over-the-limit in mum’s car

Barry Grant drove his car into a road sign at the side of the A96 before leaping from the vehicle and running towards Huntly.

By David McPhee
The Insch man who crashed his BMW
Barry Grant appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A drink-driver who crashed his BMW and ran from the scene of the accident was later found by police being driven in his mother’s car.

Barry Grant drove his white BMW into a road sign at the side of the A96 before leaping from the vehicle and running towards Huntly.

Police hunted the 37-year-old across the town before they eventually found him in his mother’s car, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Suspecting he had been drinking, he was tested and found to be well over the drink-drive limit.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that at around 11.10pm a motorist came across a vehicle that had crashed near the A96 Huntly bypass.

He also saw a man making off towards the direction of Huntly so he reported it to police.

Following a check of the car, it was discovered it no longer had a valid MOT and a search began for Grant across Huntly.

Officers found a vehicle belonging to Grant’s mother and when they stopped the car he was in the passenger seat smelling strongly of alcohol and with bleary eyes.

A roadside test was carried out that showed he had been drinking alcohol.

Family bereavements caused difficulties

Grant then provided a blood sample that gave a reading of 79 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a second charge of driving a car with an expired MOT.

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that Grant was “having difficulties” at the time due to a number of family bereavements.

“He came home and found that his grandfather had been taken into hospital and he responded to that by drinking,” Mr McRobert said.

Sheriff Eric Brown told Grant: “I hope you have been able to address the difficulties that you faced.

“But with your traffic record I am left with no alternative but to impose the mandatory minimum disqualification on this occasion.”

Sheriff Brown disqualified Grant, of Inschfield Cottages, Insch, for driving for three years and fined him a total of £540.

