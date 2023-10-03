Drug runner dubbed the ‘Deliveroo of cannabis cookies’ given unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug runner dubbed the ‘Deliveroo of cannabis cookies’ given unpaid work

Paul Jessiman was caught in his car on Brickfield Court, Stonehaven, with various packages of cannabis and tubs of brownies containing the class B drug.

By Danny McKay
Paul Jessiman, who is dubbed 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies'
Paul Jessiman appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook

A drug runner dubbed “the Deliveroo of cannabis cookies” has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Paul Jessiman was caught parked up in Brickfield Court, Stonehaven, with various packages of cannabis and tubs of brownies containing the class B drug.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 25-year-old had been paid by a friend to deliver the drugs.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said the incident happened around 8.30pm on January 30.

Police found Jessiman in the vehicle and when they approached him noted a “strong smell of cannabis” so detained him for a search.

‘Weight is exaggerated because there’s a lot of flour in the brownies’

Nothing was found on Jessiman himself, but when the police turned their attention to the vehicle, they found various quantities of cannabis.

Among the haul, which amounted to 185g worth up to £1,900, were tubs of brownies containing cannabis.

Jessiman, of Manor Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had agreed to deliver the drugs in exchange for money.

He said: “The weight is exaggerated because, unusually, it’s brownies, so there’s a lot of flour in the brownies.

“He was the Deliveroo of the cannabis cookies essentially.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna imposed a year’s supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

