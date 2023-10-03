Drug runner dubbed the ‘Deliveroo of cannabis cookies’ given unpaid work

A drug runner dubbed “the Deliveroo of cannabis cookies” has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Paul Jessiman was caught parked up in Brickfield Court, Stonehaven, with various packages of cannabis and tubs of brownies containing the class B drug.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 25-year-old had been paid by a friend to deliver the drugs.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said the incident happened around 8.30pm on January 30.

Police found Jessiman in the vehicle and when they approached him noted a “strong smell of cannabis” so detained him for a search.

‘Weight is exaggerated because there’s a lot of flour in the brownies’

Nothing was found on Jessiman himself, but when the police turned their attention to the vehicle, they found various quantities of cannabis.

Among the haul, which amounted to 185g worth up to £1,900, were tubs of brownies containing cannabis.

Jessiman, of Manor Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had agreed to deliver the drugs in exchange for money.

He said: “The weight is exaggerated because, unusually, it’s brownies, so there’s a lot of flour in the brownies.

“He was the Deliveroo of the cannabis cookies essentially.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna imposed a year’s supervision and 150 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

