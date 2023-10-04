Two men in court on antique gun charges after Crimond firearms incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Two men in court on antique gun charges after Crimond firearms incident

Police remained at the scene and have been making extensive searches in and around a house on Logie Road.

By Danny McKay
Police were still at the scene in Crimond's Logie Road yesterday. Image: Jasperimage
Police were still at the scene in Crimond's Logie Road yesterday. Image: Jasperimage

Two men have appeared in court following a firearms incident involving war memorabilia.

Richard Robinson, 38, and Callum Williamson, 21, were arrested after police were called to Logie Road in Crimond on Sunday.

The incident – which The Press and Journal understands involves an antique weapon – has seen extensive searches centring in and around a house, which is yards from the local primary school.

Police dogs, detectives, forensic officers and a crime scene investigation team remained at the scene yesterday, with one resident saying they were making a “hands and knees search of the area”.

Police dogs were being used to search the property in Crimond yesterday. Image: Jasperimage

Robinson and Williamson appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court yesterday and were remanded in custody.

Both men, whose addresses were given as Aberdeenshire, faced three charges under the Firearms Act 1968.

They are accused of possessing, purchasing or acquiring a self-loading or pump-action rifle.

They also face a charge of possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of any noxious liquid or gas.

The final charge alleges they recklessly discharged a firearm.

Neither man made any plea and will return to court within the next seven days.

A police spokesman said: “Two men – aged 21 and 38 – have been arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences, after officers were called to Logie Road in Crimond, around 6pm on Sunday October 1.

“There was no wider risk to the public and officers will be in the area carrying out further inquiries.”

 

 

More from Crime & Courts

Police were still at the scene in Crimond's Logie Road yesterday. Image: Jasperimage
Wanted man knocked out police officer with whisky bottle after hiding in cupboard
Police were still at the scene in Crimond's Logie Road yesterday. Image: Jasperimage
Abusive foster mum rubbed boy's face in urine, forced girl to eat vomit and…
Paul Jessiman, who is dubbed 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies'
Drug runner dubbed the 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies' given unpaid work
Police were still at the scene in Crimond's Logie Road yesterday. Image: Jasperimage
Pair jailed after £1 million of cannabis found in Aberdeen
Police were still at the scene in Crimond's Logie Road yesterday. Image: Jasperimage
Liverpool men avoid jail after leaving £17,000 drugs jar on Fraserburgh bus
Police were still at the scene in Crimond's Logie Road yesterday. Image: Jasperimage
Fraserburgh man admits grooming teen in police sting operation
Police were still at the scene in Crimond's Logie Road yesterday. Image: Jasperimage
Controlling police officer threatened to 'ruin' boyfriend with false sex abuse allegations
Rosehearty joiner John Ritchie, who has been jailed for teen sex abuse
'A vile monster': North-east sex offender jailed over historic sex offences on teenage girls
Charles Hanratty and Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man's drunken 3am bid to win back ex goes spectacularly wrong
Cults Primary School. It has been reported that is has been damaged by vandals
Cults Primary School to be 'made safe' after vandals smash up building