Two men in court on antique gun charges after Crimond firearms incident

Two men have appeared in court following a firearms incident involving war memorabilia.

Richard Robinson, 38, and Callum Williamson, 21, were arrested after police were called to Logie Road in Crimond on Sunday.

The incident – which The Press and Journal understands involves an antique weapon – has seen extensive searches centring in and around a house, which is yards from the local primary school.

Police dogs, detectives, forensic officers and a crime scene investigation team remained at the scene yesterday, with one resident saying they were making a “hands and knees search of the area”.

Robinson and Williamson appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court yesterday and were remanded in custody.

Both men, whose addresses were given as Aberdeenshire, faced three charges under the Firearms Act 1968.

They are accused of possessing, purchasing or acquiring a self-loading or pump-action rifle.

They also face a charge of possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of any noxious liquid or gas.

The final charge alleges they recklessly discharged a firearm.

Neither man made any plea and will return to court within the next seven days.

A police spokesman said: “Two men – aged 21 and 38 – have been arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences, after officers were called to Logie Road in Crimond, around 6pm on Sunday October 1.

“There was no wider risk to the public and officers will be in the area carrying out further inquiries.”