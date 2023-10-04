Man, 20, charged after ‘significant quantity of heroin and crack cocaine’ recovered in Aberdeen

A 20-year-old man has been charged following the recovery of heroin and crack cocaine in Aberdeen.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of £19,000, were recovered on Tuesday, October 3 from a property in the city.

Following the recovery, a man was arrested at an address on Manor Avenue.

He was charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 4.

Detective Constable Michael Christiansen said: “This will have caused considerable disruption to criminal activity, taking suspected county lines offenders off our streets.

“As well as intercepting harmful drugs before they reach the community, we are able to safeguard those who might be involved before it is too late.

He added: “Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue to disrupt such crimes.

“Anyone with concerns or information on drug misuse and associated criminality should report this to officers via 101.

“In an emergency, or when a crime is in progress, always call 999.”