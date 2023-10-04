Man, 20, charged after ‘significant quantity of heroin and crack cocaine’ recovered in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 20, charged after ‘significant quantity of heroin and crack cocaine’ recovered in Aberdeen

The drugs recovered have an estimated street value in excess of £19,000.

By Louise Glen
A picture of the back of a police office with a bright yellow jacket on with the word Police on it.
Officers said they are determined to tackle drugs activity across the city. Image: Shutterstock.

A 20-year-old man has been charged following the recovery of heroin and crack cocaine in Aberdeen.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of £19,000, were recovered on Tuesday, October 3 from a property in the city.

Following the recovery, a man was arrested at an address on Manor Avenue.

He was charged in connection with supplying Class A drugs.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 4.

Detective Constable Michael Christiansen said: “This will have caused considerable disruption to criminal activity, taking suspected county lines offenders off our streets.

“As well as intercepting harmful drugs before they reach the community, we are able to safeguard those who might be involved before it is too late.

He added: “Preventing the sale and supply of controlled drugs is a key focus and we rely on information from the public to help us continue to disrupt such crimes.

“Anyone with concerns or information on drug misuse and associated criminality should report this to officers via 101.

“In an emergency, or when a crime is in progress, always call 999.”

 

