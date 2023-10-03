Police probing Crimond ‘firearms incident’ comb wooded area behind houses

Police are combing the area around houses and into an area of trees in Crimond as two men are due to appear in court on firearms offences.

Police dogs, detectives, forensic officers and a crime scene investigation team remain in the Aberdeenshire village after being called to an incident on Logie Road on Sunday.

One eyewitness said a search team were working in the area on Tuesday morning.

They told The P&J officers were making a “hands and knees search of the area”.

Officers are working inside and outside of a house on the street, which is being guarded by three officers.

Last night one eyewitness – who did not want to be named – said: “The crime scene is overlooked by the school playground.

“The fact that police are working in the back garden, makes you wonder what on earth was going on.”

Two men to appear in court charged in connection with firearms offences

Police have confirmed two men, aged 21 and 38, have been arrested and charged in connection with firearm offences.

They are due to appear in court today.

In a statement, officers confirmed there is no wider risk to the public.

A police spokesman said: “Two men – aged 21 and 38 – have been arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences, after officers were called to Logie Road in Crimond, around 6pm on Sunday, October 1.

“They are expected to appear at court on Tuesday, October 3.

“There was no wider risk to the public and officers will be in the area carrying out further inquiries.”