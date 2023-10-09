Woman told inquiry into brother’s murder by newly released psychotic prisoner ‘not in the public interest’

A grieving sister’s appeal for an inquiry into her brother’s brutal murder has been knocked back by the Crown Office, which has decided that it’s “not in the public interest”.

Sandra Geddes, 67, met with justice officials two weeks ago to learn why they’re refusing to hold a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into Alan Geddes’ violent death.

The 56-year-old suffered 40 stab wounds in the deadly attack at the hands of Stuart Quinn, whom Alan had kindly offered to stay at his Ruthrieston Crescent flat on December 7 2019.

Quinn, who experienced psychosis when he took drugs, had been “unexpectedly” freed from HMP Grampian in Peterhead with no support or accommodation arranged, less than 24 hours before the killing.

But a spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the necessary lessons to minimise the risk of a repeat incident have already been learned from the “full, thorough, and effective” police probe and its own parallel investigation.

He said: “After careful consideration and a detailed analysis of all the relevant facts and circumstances, including the views of the Geddes family, Crown Counsel concluded that a discretionary Fatal Accident Inquiry was not in the public interest.

“At the request of the family, this decision was subject to a review, carried out by senior Crown Counsel not involved in the original decision-making process.

“After a thorough review of all evidence in the case, Crown Counsel has concluded that there should not be an FAI.”

The COPFS told The Press and Journal it had “provided detailed reasoning” to Ms Geddes and offered to answer any of her outstanding questions.

‘What do we have FAIs for?’

But Sandra Geddes said she felt “angry” during the meeting, adding: “I didn’t feel I got proper answers to my questions.”

She said: “The authorities talk about working with partner agencies to improve the system, but what happened on the day that my brother died that made it fail?

“How do I know that the improvements that they’ve put in place are going to prevent a tragedy like that from happening again?

“What do we have FAIs for if it seems like they’re mainly held for police or prison custody deaths or accidents?

“How are those more important than something as catastrophic as a life being taken so violently? Doesn’t that merit public interest?”

Ms Geddes still wants to find out exactly what information the judge had in front of him when Quinn was told he could leave prison.

It’s known that Quinn did receive a psychiatric assessment two days before his release from prison and that “no psychotic symptoms were identified”.

Alan’s grieving sister said she does “commend” NHS Grampian’s response to the loss of her brother.

A spokeswoman for the health board explained: “Our teams have developed a new process at HMP Grampian, which begins before a prisoner comes to the end of their sentence.

‘Partnership work already in place’

“This involves all those clinical professionals who support the individual coming together to discuss their needs and ensuring community teams are informed of these.

“Where prisoners are released unexpectedly, efforts are made as soon as the healthcare team is aware of this to communicate with the relevant community teams.”

A Scottish Prison Service (SPS) spokesman added: “This new process, between HMP & YOI Grampian and NHS Grampian, builds on the partnership work already in place to try and make sure there is a full awareness of people’s needs and the support required at this point.”

The Press and Journal understands that when courts unexpectedly release someone from custody there is still very little opportunity for a planned process to come together.

Public interest?

A post-incident investigation by the COPFS’ Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) found that “instead of arranging for accommodation, Stuart Quinn had spent some of his money on alcohol and controlled substances”.

Investigators said they found “no causal link” between any form of psychosis or mental illness and the criminal actions of Quinn.

A letter from the COPFS to the Geddes family that explained its initial decision not to hold an FAI stated: “Had it been the case that a mentally disturbed prisoner was released without support then a significant public interest issue would arise”.

However, a report by the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) highlighted that Quinn, who experienced drug-induced psychosis, had a troubling history of mental health problems.

He had been hospitalised four times in the 18 months before the frenzied fatal attack and was “recognised to pose a risk of violence”, the dossier noted.

Quinn was known to ‘rapidly re-offend’ even with planned support in place

In fact, on three of those occasions when he was transported to a psychiatric facility he was found in possession of a potential weapon.

But the MWC’s report concluded of Quinn’s unexpected release from prison in December 2019 that “although a support package and accommodation may have reduced the likelihood of further offending, evidence from a planned liberation in September 2019 indicated that even with a comprehensive support package in place and with accommodation provided, (Quinn) rapidly re-offended, was rearrested and returned to prison.”

It added: “However, if (Quinn) had been offered accommodation in December 2019 this is likely to have reduced the risk to (Alan Geddes) who invited him to his home because of his lack of accommodation.”

Claims nothing more to gain from further inquiries

Authorities believe the facts surrounding Alan’s tragic death have been fully established with all the possible improvements already identified.

Stuart Quinn was prosecuted, convicted, and locked up, the SPS and local authorities are said to have taken action, and other recommendations were made by the MWC following its own investigation.

The 2023 Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Bill, passed by the Scottish Parliament on June 22 2023, also aims to improve prisoners’ pre-release planning and throughcare standards.

Quinn, who was 35 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison in February 2021 and won’t be eligible for release before February 2039.

