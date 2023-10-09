Yob spared jail over brutal unprovoked attack on stranger in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Yob spared jail over brutal unprovoked attack on stranger in Stonehaven

Michael Allan’s victim was playing pool with a female friend in Zee’s Nightclub on Barclay Street when the incident took place.

By Danny McKay
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson

A yob who battered a stranger unconscious in a Stonehaven nightspot in an unprovoked attack has been allowed to retain his liberty.

Michael Allan’s victim was playing pool with a female friend in Zee’s Nightclub on Barclay Street when the incident took place.

Allan, 21, entered the nightspot and approached the woman, whom he knew, immediately stating he “disliked” her friend, whom he did not know.

The attacker went on to push his victim, knocking him to the floor and causing him to hit his head, before raining punches down on the stricken man.

Allan previously pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury over the incident, which happened around 11.35pm on October 15 last year.

Sentence had been deferred for reports and Allan has now returned to the dock to learn his fate.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “The background is significant alcohol consumption at the time.

Offence branded ‘worrying’

“That’s not an excuse. It’s a simple matter of fact.”

The solicitor explained Allan had been on a bail curfew order for a lengthy period in relation to the offence.

He said his client had since put effort into bettering himself and added: “He has a plan for his future and that’s something which one would hope would keep him out of trouble in the future.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin described the offence as “worrying”, but told Allan, of Brickfield Court, Stonehaven: “I’m persuaded, just, that I can deal with this by way of a community disposal.”

She ordered him to complete 225 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 15 months as an alternative to custody.

The court heard a detailed narrative of the offence itself at an earlier hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Bailey, the Fordoun dog who attacked a worker and a photo of the owner
Danger dog who committed bloody attack will not be destroyed after sheriff deems it…
Aberdeen dad, Callum Tingle who assaulted a member of the public with a plank of wood
Young dad told to be 'better role model' after battering man with plank of…
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson
Pet ban not 'particularly appropriate' for man who kicked dog in face
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness drink-driver jailed for 'life-threatening' bookies smash
Cocaine
'I'm just a soldier': Man's plea after being caught with £153,000 of drugs
Grzegorz Plichta, the drink-driver who drank Jack Daniels behind the wheel in Aberdeen
Drink-driver hit parked car after swigging Jack Daniels behind wheel
James Duthie, who is facing a fine after the gas leak and the MV Sunbeam at Fraserburgh harbour in 2018.
Fraserburgh fishing firm fined £220,000 after crewman dies in gas leak
Sandy Mundie who crippled a man in an Aberdeen attack
'Justice has been done': Victim's family praise sentence for thug who crippled man in…
Michael Allan. Image: DC Thomson
Porsche driver did double the speed limit through NC500 village