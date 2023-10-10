Sheriff questions whether Just Stop Oil protestors were taken advantage of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Sheriff questions whether Just Stop Oil protestors were taken advantage of

Alex Milne and Louis Fraser doused the Silver Fin office blocking on Union Street with bright orange paint.

By Danny McKay
Louis Fraser, left, and Alex Milne threw paint on the Silver Fin building. Image: DC Thomson
Louis Fraser, left, and Alex Milne threw paint on the Silver Fin building. Image: DC Thomson

Two Just Stop Oil protestors who threw orange paint over a building in Aberdeen city centre have escaped punishment after a sheriff questioned whether they were taken advantage of.

Alex Milne, 23, and Louis Fraser, 25, were part of a group that doused the Silver Fin office block on Union Street with bright orange paint to protest occupants Barclays Bank’s involvement with fossil fuel projects.

The pair had been due to stand trial accused of breach of the peace but tendered last-minute pleas of guilty to an alternative charge of malicious mischief.

The court was told both are “vulnerable” and now regret carrying out the protest.

Exterior of the Silver Fin building on Union Street in Aberdeen.
The Silver Fin building on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At midday on November 14 2022, employees within the Silver Fin were on the ground floor at reception.

“They observed the accused approach the building and look in the windows before each throwing a pail of orange paint at the window to the right of the main doors.

£1,000 clean-up costs after Just Stop Oil protest

“One of the witnesses looked out of the windows and saw the accused do that and that the orange paint was all over the window.”

Witnesses then locked the doors and contacted the police.

Ms Petersen went on: “Police attended and observed the accused standing outside holding a Just Stop Oil banner.

“They each had a pail of paint with them and they were all covered in the remnants of the orange paint.”

They were arrested.

Footage later uploaded to Twitter/X showed the group confirming they were acting on behalf of Just Stop Oil, targeting Barclays and Shell.

Ms Petersen said the majority of the paint was watered down and washed out without causing damage.

Three protestors hold a 'Just Stop Oil' sign while standing next to the Silver Fin building in Aberdeen which they've splashed with orange paint.
Just Stop Oil hit Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building to target Barclays Bank.

However, a specialist cleaning service was required for the job, at a cost of just under £1,000.

Milne and Fraser, both of Headland Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to malicious mischief.

A third accused, Kayleigh Matthews, 23, of King Street, Aberdeen, was not present. She previously pled not guilty and the case against her is still ongoing.

Defence agent Claire Ryan, representing Milne, said: “They were involved in a protest in respect of climate change and they wanted to highlight issues surrounding that.

“They became involved by seeing leaflets around town and went to a couple of meetings.

“They are quite vulnerable.”

She said her client suffered from mental health issues and was “reclusive”.

‘Quite quickly after the protest they regretted it’

The lawyer continued: “They became involved in this and quite quickly after the protest they regretted it.

“She suffered panic attacks after this.”

Ms Ryan said Milne had not been involved in any other protests.

Solicitor David Sutherland, appearing for Fraser, said the same situation applied to his client in respect of the terms of his involvement.

He said the music student also suffered from mental health issues and had no previous convictions.

Mr Sutherland asked for Fraser to be admonished.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told the pair: “I take into account what’s been said on your behalves by your solicitors.

“I accept you’re both perhaps vulnerable and possibly have been taken advantage of.”

She admonished both accused, meaning the conviction goes on their records but they are not given any punishment.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

