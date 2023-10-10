Dangerous driver led cops on 135mph chase near Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dangerous driver led cops on 135mph chase near Ellon

Ryan Grant's actions were so reckless that police were forced to abandon the pursuit over safety fears before somebody could be hurt or killed.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A dangerous driver tackled a roundabout in the wrong direction and hit speeds of up to 135mph during a terrifying high-speed chase on the A90.

Ryan Grant’s actions were so dangerous that police were forced to abandon the pursuit over safety fears before somebody could be hurt or killed.

But the cocky 34-year-old was caught the next day after being seen driving around in the same vehicle.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the afternoon of May 26.

Accused refused to give blood sample

She said officers had tried to pull Grant over in relation to a routine matter, but he had sped off on the Toll of Birness to Aberdeen road.

A pursuit was declared as Grant, of Tullos Place, Aberdeen, continued to speed away, swerving in and out of oncoming traffic.

Initially, Grant hit speeds of 100mph in a 60mph zone before going around the Ellon roundabout in the wrong direction, causing other vehicles to take evasive action to prevent a collision.

He exited the roundabout at 100mph before accelerating further on the dual carriageway up to an eye-watering 135mph in the 70mph zone.

Grant admitted string of charges

At that point, officers had no choice but to call off the chase on safety grounds.

But the next day, officers who had been briefed about the chase spotted the car in a queue of traffic on Balnagask Road.

He was swiftly arrested and a breath test proved negative for alcohol but positive for cannabis.

However, at the station, Grant refused to provide a blood sample for a formal test.

Grant pled guilty to failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to give police information as to the identity of the driver and failing to provide a blood sample.

He also admitted two separate charges of driving while disqualified and two of failing to appear in court.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence for reports and defence agent David Sutherland reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

