Inverness family flee revenge fire attack started by jilted lover

A family with four children fled their Inverness home after a woman doused the hallway of flats with white spirit and set it on fire.

The fire-starter, 24-year-old Jade Vint, told police she started the blaze because she was annoyed that her boyfriend had split up with her.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the incident happened on August 22 2022 in Glendoe Terrace and came after Vint had been drinking with neighbours.

Firefighters were called to the scene – a block of eight flats – and extinguished the early morning blaze, which started in the hallway of the local authority property.

Immediately confessed to starting Inverness fire attack

Police found Vint sitting on a chair outside the flats and she immediately confessed, admitting she had used white spirit to ignite the fire because her boyfriend had split up with her.

Appearing in the dock, she admitted a charge of wilful fire-raising. Vint also pleaded guilty to allowing the property to be used for the supply of drugs.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was told that police obtained a search warrant and found cocaine with a street value of £230 in an August 7 2021 raid.

Vint told officers then that she was not at home when deals took place as she would leave.

Vint, now of Myrtletown Park, Inverness, admitted a third offence of breaking into the Co-op in Telford Street, Inverness, on September 27 2022 and stealing a quantity of alcohol.

Sheriff Cruickshank deferred sentence until November 13 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment. Vint remains on remand.