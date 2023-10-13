Kate Tees: Time to say a fond farewell to Walker Road Primary and look to a bright future at Greyhope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kate Tees: Time to say a fond farewell to Walker Road Primary and look to a bright future at Greyhope

Walker Road Primary teacher looks back at her almost 30 years at the school.

Walker Road primary
Walker Road will close its doors for the last time.
By P&J Comment

It was a lovely day in August 1995 when I took my first tentative steps into Walker Road School.

I had just graduated from Northern College and was now working as a supply teacher in Aberdeen. Little did I realise what a huge part of my life Walker Road School was to become and how I would still be teaching there almost 30 years later.

As a supply teacher, I was working in other places in the city, but Walker Road became one of my two main schools.

Kate Tees.
Kate Tees has worked as a teacher at Walker Road Primary for almost 30 years.

To begin with, I did a lot of covering different classes. I loved the hustle and bustle of the building and I always felt very welcome.

Walker Road seemed to be a happy school with lots of vibrant pupils.

The school year is an extremely busy one. Term one is all about getting to know each other and the class expectations.

Term two has always been a favourite, as it takes in so many festivals.

Christmas, as you can imagine, is a hectic but fabulous time in the classroom.

At Walker Road the children in Primaries 1 and 2 would be the stars of the nativity.

Young girls dressed as angels for the Nativity Christmas Concert
Walker Road School Nativity Christmas Concert. Image: Kenny Elrick 03/12/2018

Primaries 3 to 7 would have a Christmas open day when parents were invited to watch their children singing Christmas songs.

At the end of the afternoon, the children would leave their classrooms to sing White Christmas whilst leaning on the railings of the school well.

During the song, with the lights low, everyone would drop tiny pieces of white paper. It was a magical moment, but I’m sure Caroline, our fabulous cleaner, must have hated it!

Term three was the real working term and was a time for getting heads down.

Just before the spring holidays though, we would have an Easter egg decorating contest.

The children would bring in hardboiled eggs ready to decorate. The level of artistic expression was amazing.

Everyone had a wonderful time using their creativity skills, but the strong smell of eggs did seem to linger for an eternity!

The last term involved lots of excursions and celebrations. There were terrific trips to Edinburgh Castle, Dalguise, Amsterdam and Germany to name but a few.

Walker Road Primary School teacher Kate Tees and Ghanaian teacher Basil Johnstone in Ghanaian dress.
Walker Road Primary School teacher Kate Tees, left, and Ghanaian teacher Basil Johnstone in Ghanaian dress.

We also had lots of fun staying at school. My favourite memory took place last summer.

In order to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we had a huge party in the playground. The sun shone, there was music and we even had a visit from the Queen … or former teacher, Mrs Gilchrist!

But enough of looking back now is the time to start looking to the future and our amazing new school.

The building is beyond comparison and today, I watched my pupils excitedly exploring their state-of-the-art classroom. Their enthusiasm was almost tangible and their eagerness for November 1 is contagious.

Throughout my time at Walker Road School, I have always been extremely proud to say I am a teacher in Torry.

I’m sure that won’t change when we move to Greyhope School, but I may need to set my satnav as a reminder on the Monday morning.

Kate Tees has been a teacher at Walker Road Primary School for almost 30 years.

