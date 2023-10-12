Aberdeen woman screamed racist tirade at bar worker she believed was Eastern European

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen woman screamed racist tirade at bar worker she believed was Eastern European

When she was offered a glass of water, Jodie Fraser threw a glass tumbler at the woman.

By David McPhee
Jodie Fraser and a photo of the Aberdeen bar she shouted racist abuse in
Jodie Fraser admitted three charges of assault during an incident at The Wig pub in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A woman hurled a volley of racist abuse at a bar manager after she was told she was too drunk to be served another drink.

Jodie Fraser, 23, was denied alcohol when she tried to order more during last orders at The Wig on Union Street in Aberdeen.

When she was offered water instead, Fraser threw the glass tumbler at the woman, causing it to smash into the wall behind her.

Fraser then repeatedly made a racist remark about the woman being Eastern European, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

While outside the bar Fraser also assaulted a member of the public and a police officer.

Slammed glass on bar

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 10.30pm on June 27 last year Fraser and her partner entered the bar and were both served drinks.

At around 11.45pm Fraser went up to the bar and demanded to be served another drink.

“Due to her being intoxicated, and that it was last orders, the complainer offered her a glass of water instead,” Ms Laird said.

“This angered the accused. She became aggressive and slammed her glass on the bar.

“The witness tried to remove the glass from her hand to avoid injuries but the accused threw the glass at her and this smashed on the wall behind the bar.”

Fraser continued to shout and swear at the woman while repeatedly calling her a “Polish c***” among other abusive remarks.

The bar manager left the pub and went to call the police but was followed outside by Fraser who then tried to initiate a fight.

One woman who tried to stop the incident progressing further was grabbed by the hair by Fraser, who then pushed back, causing her to fall to the ground.

As police arrived, Fraser became increasingly verbally abusive and aggressive as they tried to speak to her.

She then began swinging her arms at the officer and they attempted to place her in handcuffs.

Fraser then kicked one of the officers to the body as she was being led to a police van.

Appearing in the dock, Fraser pleaded guilty to three charges of assault and one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘You’re lucky there were no injuries’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that since this incident his client had significantly cut back on her drinking.

“This was 16 months ago when she was in something of an abusive relationship,” he said.

“The relationship was the cause of the drinking and she was drinking too much at that time.

“Now that relationship has finished and she knows she needs to moderate her alcohol intake.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Fraser: “It is noted that you have no previous convictions and are usually of good character.

“Nevertheless, you’re lucky that there were no injuries following this behaviour from the glass or pushing someone to the ground.”

Sheriff Hodge ordered Fraser, of Kerloch Gardens, Aberdeen, to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

The church on St Clement Street was cordoned off with police standing guard.
Man to stand trial accused of Aberdeen church rape
Shaun Penders, from Lerwick, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Schoolgirl, 13, raped by man in Aberdeen city centre
Bailey, the Fordoun dog who attacked a worker and a photo of the owner
Danger dog who committed bloody attack will not be destroyed after sheriff deems it…
Aberdeen dad, Callum Tingle who assaulted a member of the public with a plank of wood
Young dad told to be 'better role model' after battering man with plank of…
Emma Johnston was back in court for stalking another partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Pet ban not 'particularly appropriate' for man who kicked dog in face
Donna Stewart has been jailed for three years. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness drink-driver jailed for 'life-threatening' bookies smash
Cocaine
'I'm just a soldier': Man's plea after being caught with £153,000 of drugs
Grzegorz Plichta, the drink-driver who drank Jack Daniels behind the wheel in Aberdeen
Drink-driver hit parked car after swigging Jack Daniels behind wheel
James Duthie, who is facing a fine after the gas leak and the MV Sunbeam at Fraserburgh harbour in 2018.
Fraserburgh fishing firm fined £220,000 after crewman dies in gas leak