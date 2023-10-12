Aberdeen woman screamed racist tirade at bar worker she believed was Eastern European

A woman hurled a volley of racist abuse at a bar manager after she was told she was too drunk to be served another drink.

Jodie Fraser, 23, was denied alcohol when she tried to order more during last orders at The Wig on Union Street in Aberdeen.

When she was offered water instead, Fraser threw the glass tumbler at the woman, causing it to smash into the wall behind her.

Fraser then repeatedly made a racist remark about the woman being Eastern European, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

While outside the bar Fraser also assaulted a member of the public and a police officer.

Slammed glass on bar

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 10.30pm on June 27 last year Fraser and her partner entered the bar and were both served drinks.

At around 11.45pm Fraser went up to the bar and demanded to be served another drink.

“Due to her being intoxicated, and that it was last orders, the complainer offered her a glass of water instead,” Ms Laird said.

“This angered the accused. She became aggressive and slammed her glass on the bar.

“The witness tried to remove the glass from her hand to avoid injuries but the accused threw the glass at her and this smashed on the wall behind the bar.”

Fraser continued to shout and swear at the woman while repeatedly calling her a “Polish c***” among other abusive remarks.

The bar manager left the pub and went to call the police but was followed outside by Fraser who then tried to initiate a fight.

One woman who tried to stop the incident progressing further was grabbed by the hair by Fraser, who then pushed back, causing her to fall to the ground.

As police arrived, Fraser became increasingly verbally abusive and aggressive as they tried to speak to her.

She then began swinging her arms at the officer and they attempted to place her in handcuffs.

Fraser then kicked one of the officers to the body as she was being led to a police van.

Appearing in the dock, Fraser pleaded guilty to three charges of assault and one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘You’re lucky there were no injuries’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that since this incident his client had significantly cut back on her drinking.

“This was 16 months ago when she was in something of an abusive relationship,” he said.

“The relationship was the cause of the drinking and she was drinking too much at that time.

“Now that relationship has finished and she knows she needs to moderate her alcohol intake.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Fraser: “It is noted that you have no previous convictions and are usually of good character.

“Nevertheless, you’re lucky that there were no injuries following this behaviour from the glass or pushing someone to the ground.”

Sheriff Hodge ordered Fraser, of Kerloch Gardens, Aberdeen, to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.

