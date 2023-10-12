Crime & Courts Man to stand trial accused of Aberdeen church rape Sean Wyness, 33, is said to have carried out the alleged sex attack on May 14 or 15 2022 at East St Clement's Church in Aberdeen. By Grant McCabe October 12 2023, 3.01pm Share Man to stand trial accused of Aberdeen church rape Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6219389/man-to-stand-trial-accused-of-aberdeen-church-rape/ Copy Link Police at the scene of the alleged attack at East St Clement's Church. Image: DC Thomson A man is to stand trial charged with raping a woman at an Aberdeen church. Sean Wyness, 33, is said to have carried out the alleged sex attack on May 14 or 15 2022 at East St Clement’s Church in Aberdeen. The charge includes accusations he seized the woman by the hair, made offensive remarks and repeatedly pinned her against a wall. East St Clement’s Church was cordoned off by police following the alleged sexual assault. It is further alleged Wyness pulled down her clothes, bit her and eventually raped the woman. The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today where Wyness’ lawyers pled not guilty on his behalf. Lord Fairley set a trial due to start in August 2024. Wyness, also of Aberdeen, remains on bail meantime.