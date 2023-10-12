Man to stand trial accused of Aberdeen church rape

A man is to stand trial charged with raping a woman at an Aberdeen church.

Sean Wyness, 33, is said to have carried out the alleged sex attack on May 14 or 15 2022 at East St Clement’s Church in Aberdeen.

The charge includes accusations he seized the woman by the hair, made offensive remarks and repeatedly pinned her against a wall.

It is further alleged Wyness pulled down her clothes, bit her and eventually raped the woman.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today where Wyness’ lawyers pled not guilty on his behalf.

Lord Fairley set a trial due to start in August 2024.

Wyness, also of Aberdeen, remains on bail meantime.