Scottish cereal production expected to come in at 3 million tonnes for 2023

Scotland’s cereal production will remain in line with the ten-year average despite significant challenges during the year, according to official government statistics.

The chief statistician has released first estimates of the 2023 Scottish harvest, predicting that total cereal production is to be around 3 million tonnes.

Early estimates for yields of barley, oats and oilseed rape are below 2022 levels but similar to the ten-year averages.

The predicted yield for wheat is also below last year’s figure but is still higher than the ten-year average.

However, industry experts reported farmers are noticing varying quality in the spring barley harvest due to poor weather conditions.

On the whole, total area of cereals grown in Scotland are predicted to be close to the 2022 figures, with a decrease in the area of oats grown and an increase in the oilseed rape area.

Final results will be released in December after the harvest has finished in Scotland.