Scottish cereal production expected to come in at 3 million tonnes for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish cereal production expected to come in at 3 million tonnes for 2023

The chief statistician has released first estimates of the 2023 Scottish harvest,

By Katrina Macarthur
Farmers have reported varying quality in the spring barley harvest due to poor weather conditions.
Farmers have reported varying quality in the spring barley harvest due to poor weather conditions.

Scotland’s cereal production will remain in line with the ten-year average despite significant challenges during the year, according to official government statistics.

The chief statistician has released first estimates of the 2023 Scottish harvest, predicting that total cereal production is to be around 3 million tonnes.

Early estimates for yields of barley, oats and oilseed rape are below 2022 levels but similar to the ten-year averages.

The predicted yield for wheat is also below last year’s figure but is still higher than the ten-year average.

However, industry experts reported farmers are noticing varying quality in the spring barley harvest due to poor weather conditions.

On the whole, total area of cereals grown in Scotland are predicted to be close to the 2022 figures, with a decrease in the area of oats grown and an increase in the oilseed rape area.

Final results will be released in December after the harvest has finished in Scotland.

More from Farming

Calvin Smith uses a canoe to reach his animals. Pictures by Sandy McCook.
Farmer uses canoe to check livestock after flooding
Brian and Morley Thompson produced a new world record of £20,000.
New world record set for Shetland sheep in homeland
Sandy MacPherson, Abersky, Torness, with his champion Blackface ram, pictured with judge Dan Walton from Wanwood Hill, Alston. Picture by Anne MacPherson
Abersky sells champion Blackface for £3,000 at Dingwall
Leys Castle Farm's stockman Dale Scott parading the overall champion Marsili 29 of Leys which sold for 5,500gns. Picture by Kevin Mcglynn.
Highland cattle breeders brave flooding to put on quality show
John Scott from Fearn Farm, Tain, will be speaking at the event.
Future Farming Expo Scotland: Panel discussion with RSABI and Farmstrong Scotland
Willie Grieve from Cupar pictured with the two tractors bound for Latvia. Picture by Emma Cheape
Caithness and Fife ploughmen bound for World Ploughing Championships in Latvia
Graeme Rhind, Finlay Hunter and Cameron Barclay were crowned the winners in the UK competition. Picture by MacGregor Photography
Scottish youngsters star at Aberdeen-Angus YDP
Mairi Gougeon updated the industry on agriculture reform at DCA Dundee. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New policy – but same old lack of detail
Visiting Under Secretary of State for Scotland John Lamont, second from right, and Alan Hutcheon, far right.
Thainstone focus on role of EID tags
Craig and Claire Grant at the 2023 Farmers Weekly Awards in London.
Aberdeenshire couple win Farmer of the Year and Mixed Farmer of the Year awards