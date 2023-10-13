Man drove off with BMW after finding keys in street – then tried to gift it to his girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man drove off with BMW after finding keys in street – then tried to gift it to his girlfriend

Michael Robinson's ex partner didn't take kindly to the 'gift' and promptly phoned the police.

By David McPhee
Michael Robinson admitted taking a BMW and driving it while disqualified and under the influence of alcohol. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Michael Robinson admitted taking a BMW and driving it while disqualified and under the influence of alcohol. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

A man who tried to give his girlfriend a BMW after he found the keys in the street has ended up in court – after she called the police.

Instead of handing in the lost keys, disqualified driver Michael Robinson took off and drove to his girlfriend’s home.

Despite his attempts to present the car as a gift, the 44-year-old’s girlfriend was having none of it and promptly called the police.

When police eventually caught up with Robinson and breathalysed him he was found to be more than five times the drink-drive limit, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Owner woke to find car was gone

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said that on March 4 last year the owner of the BMW believed he dropped the keys on Farquhar Road in Aberdeen while returning with groceries.

The owner went to bed and woke up the following morning to find his car was gone.

At some point during the evening, Robinson found the keys and located the car.

Ms Kerr stated that Robinson then took the car to his then-partner’s home and presented it to her as a gift, while claiming he had “acquired” the car.

As Robinson drove off, the woman called police and reported him for being “heavily under the influence” and described the make and model of the car.

“They located the vehicle at the Grampian Bar and found that the car was warm to the touch,” Mr Kerr said.

“Police officers then found the accused within the bar.”

CCTV evidence

As police arrested Robinson, he continued to deny that he had driven the car despite his DNA later being found on the steering wheel.

CCTV also showed a man matching Robinson getting into the BMW and driving away.

When breathalysed Robinson gave a reading of 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

He was also disqualified from driving at the time.

Appearing on the dock, Robinson pleaded guilty to one charge of being in possession of stolen property and a second charge of driving whilst disqualified.

He also admitted a third charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol and a fourth charge of driving without insurance.

Farquhar Road, Torry, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns.

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor told the court that his client had initially offered to buy the car from the owner but now accepted that taking it without his knowledge was “not appropriate in any way whatsoever”.

“Mr Robinson has had various difficulties with alcohol,” he said.

“He is in a different place now and wants to return home to Liverpool when this matter is dealt with.

“He has shown remorse for his actions.”

Sheriff Christopher Marney made Robinson, of Greyhound Farm Road, Liverpool, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also banned Robinson from driving for three years.

