Buckie woman admits assaulting ex-partner with a wooden brush

A Buckie woman has admitted assaulting her ex-partner with a wooden brush.

Kerry Smith, 42, attacked the man in a house on the town’s Gordon Street on August 3 this year.

Smith appeared in Elgin’s Sheriff Court admitting to pushing him, striking him and attempting to grab his mobile phone.

Smith, of Craigbo Terrace, also admitted “repeatedly” hitting him on the head with a wooden brush, tripping him up and causing him to fall to the ground – all to his injury.

Bit police officer’s hand

The day after this attack, Smith also assaulted police constable at the same Buckie address by biting her on the hand.

Smith also admitted breaching a non-harassment order by contacting her first victim on August 4 2023.

A further charge of wilfully or recklessly destroying her ex-partner’s mobile phone by striking it against a wall was dropped.

Sheriff David Sutherland deferred sentencing for reports, Smith was told to return to Elgin Sheriff Court on November 9.

