Graeme Taylor keen to remain part of Turriff United set-up

Interim manager Graeme Taylor is keen to play some part in Turriff United’s new regime.

Turra face Aberdeen at the Haughs in the quarter-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield this evening with Taylor again taking the team following Dean Donaldson’s departure to Inverurie Locos.

United have advertised for a new boss and Taylor, who manages the Under-21s and is head of youth, hopes he has a part to play going forward.

He said: “Speaking to the committee the whole idea, whoever comes, in is to continue with the project and try to build on the momentum we’ve got.

“The project isn’t finished and I think the potential within the group hasn’t been realised yet.

“We need to try to continue on the upward trajectory we’re on and see where we can go.

“There’s the nucleus of a fantastic team and a lot of them are young, they all want to be at the club and I think there’s huge potential.

“I would like to stay involved at Turriff in some capacity, we’ll see what the club decides to do.

“But I’m happy to be involved and I’m confident the club will make a good decision.”

Locos look for spark against Jags

In the other Shield quarter-final Inverurie Locos host Buckie Thistle at Harlaw Park.

Having started his Railwaymen tenure with defeat to Banks o’ Dee at the weekend Donaldson is looking for more creativity and confidence from his charges.

He said: “We’re looking for more creativity, but we’ve worked a little bit on that already.

“You could see that they’re lacking a wee bit of confidence.

“A game against Buckie will let us see the characters we’ve got in the team and see who’s up for the challenge.”

It’s the Jags’ first fixture for a fortnight and boss Graeme Stewart is optimistic they can move a step closer to a first trophy since 2017.

He added: “We’ve been in a lot of semi-finals and finals in recent seasons. We know how important it is that the club starts winning trophies.

“We see this as an opportunity to try to do that, but Inverurie will think the same.

“It will be a really hard game, but we’re always confident and if we play to our capabilities we’ve got a good chance of winning.”