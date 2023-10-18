Graeme Taylor keen to remain part of Turriff United set-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Taylor keen to remain part of Turriff United set-up

Taylor will again be in charge when Turra face Aberdeen in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

By Callum Law
Graeme Taylor is in interim charge of Turriff United for their clash with Aberdeen
Interim manager Graeme Taylor is keen to play some part in Turriff United’s new regime.

Turra face Aberdeen at the Haughs in the quarter-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield this evening with Taylor again taking the team following Dean Donaldson’s departure to Inverurie Locos.

United have advertised for a new boss and Taylor, who manages the Under-21s and is head of youth, hopes he has a part to play going forward.

He said: “Speaking to the committee the whole idea, whoever comes, in is to continue with the project and try to build on the momentum we’ve got.

“The project isn’t finished and I think the potential within the group hasn’t been realised yet.

“We need to try to continue on the upward trajectory we’re on and see where we can go.

“There’s the nucleus of a fantastic team and a lot of them are young, they all want to be at the club and I think there’s huge potential.

“I would like to stay involved at Turriff in some capacity, we’ll see what the club decides to do.

“But I’m happy to be involved and I’m confident the club will make a good decision.”

Locos look for spark against Jags

In the other Shield quarter-final Inverurie Locos host Buckie Thistle at Harlaw Park.

Having started his Railwaymen tenure with defeat to Banks o’ Dee at the weekend Donaldson is looking for more creativity and confidence from his charges.

He said: “We’re looking for more creativity, but we’ve worked a little bit on that already.

“You could see that they’re lacking a wee bit of confidence.

“A game against Buckie will let us see the characters we’ve got in the team and see who’s up for the challenge.”

It’s the Jags’ first fixture for a fortnight and boss Graeme Stewart is optimistic they can move a step closer to a first trophy since 2017.

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart hopes they can get the better of Inverurie

He added: “We’ve been in a lot of semi-finals and finals in recent seasons. We know how important it is that the club starts winning trophies.

“We see this as an opportunity to try to do that, but Inverurie will think the same.

“It will be a really hard game, but we’re always confident and if we play to our capabilities we’ve got a good chance of winning.”

  • Meanwhile, the draw for the semi-finals of the Aberdeenshire Shield will take place at the Haughs following Turriff’s clash with Aberdeen.

