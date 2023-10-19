Man called officer a ‘dog’ then threatened dirty protest in police van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man called officer a ‘dog’ then threatened dirty protest in police van

Ryan Simpson, from Dingwall, said he would urinate and defecate in a police van then told police he wished they would die.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man threatened a dirty protest in a police van and then told officers he wished they would die, a court has heard.

Ryan Simpson, 27, was arrested after officers attended at his home following dropped calls to the 999 emergency number.

When police arrived he refused to turn off his loud music and began behaving in a “volatile” and “erratic” manner, swearing and insulting at officers.

Simpson admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said it was around 10pm on October 6 last year when officers were sent to Wade’s Circle, Inverness, after the emergency service received two calls from the address.

Simpson let the officers in, but when they asked him to turn off his “extremely loud music”  he told them: “F***off, it’s my house.”

‘Volatile’ man threatened police officers

He then became volatile and told police to leave or he would “break their jaw.”

Simpson’s behaviour was “erratic” and he “appeared under the influence”.

He called one officer a “prostitute” and “a dog” and told another he would assault him if he did not leave.

He was later arrested and handcuffed but continued to shout and swear, telling the female officer that she was “nothing but a s*** and a dog”.

He also called a witness within the property a “prostitute” and told her to “shut the f*** up” on his way out of the door.

Simpson was placed in a police vehicle to be taken to Burnett Road Police Station.

“En route to the police station the accused began to continuously head butt the inside of the cell door and threatened to urinate and defecate within,” Ms Hood told the court.

During the journey, he also made threats to headbutt officers and on arrival at the custody suite he told police staff that he “wished they would die”.

He also told officers preparing to strip-search him that he would “break every one of their jaws” if they went ahead.

Ryan Simpson ‘wasn’t taking his medication’

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Simpson, explained that his client had a diagnosis of ADHD and that this had been untreated at the time of the offence.

“On this occasion, he wasn’t taking his medication,” he said.

Mr Mann acknowledged his client’s previous record but told the court Simpson was  “trying to get himself away from this type of offending”.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report and told Simpson, of Macrae Crescent, Dingwall: “You’ve been in and out of prison since 2017.

“What I’m looking for is an indication as to whether you are now growing up and getting yourself on the right path.”

The case will call again next month.

