Man called officer a ‘dog’ then threatened dirty protest in police van

A man threatened a dirty protest in a police van and then told officers he wished they would die, a court has heard.

Ryan Simpson, 27, was arrested after officers attended at his home following dropped calls to the 999 emergency number.

When police arrived he refused to turn off his loud music and began behaving in a “volatile” and “erratic” manner, swearing and insulting at officers.

Simpson admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said it was around 10pm on October 6 last year when officers were sent to Wade’s Circle, Inverness, after the emergency service received two calls from the address.

Simpson let the officers in, but when they asked him to turn off his “extremely loud music” he told them: “F***off, it’s my house.”

‘Volatile’ man threatened police officers

He then became volatile and told police to leave or he would “break their jaw.”

Simpson’s behaviour was “erratic” and he “appeared under the influence”.

He called one officer a “prostitute” and “a dog” and told another he would assault him if he did not leave.

He was later arrested and handcuffed but continued to shout and swear, telling the female officer that she was “nothing but a s*** and a dog”.

He also called a witness within the property a “prostitute” and told her to “shut the f*** up” on his way out of the door.

Simpson was placed in a police vehicle to be taken to Burnett Road Police Station.

“En route to the police station the accused began to continuously head butt the inside of the cell door and threatened to urinate and defecate within,” Ms Hood told the court.

During the journey, he also made threats to headbutt officers and on arrival at the custody suite he told police staff that he “wished they would die”.

He also told officers preparing to strip-search him that he would “break every one of their jaws” if they went ahead.

Ryan Simpson ‘wasn’t taking his medication’

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Simpson, explained that his client had a diagnosis of ADHD and that this had been untreated at the time of the offence.

“On this occasion, he wasn’t taking his medication,” he said.

Mr Mann acknowledged his client’s previous record but told the court Simpson was “trying to get himself away from this type of offending”.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report and told Simpson, of Macrae Crescent, Dingwall: “You’ve been in and out of prison since 2017.

“What I’m looking for is an indication as to whether you are now growing up and getting yourself on the right path.”

The case will call again next month.