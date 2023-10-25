Man’s sickening threat to burn police officer’s home and rape wife

A man assaulted his ex-partner and then threatened to burn down a police officer’s house and rape his wife.

Shaun Rose pushed and struggled with his former partner during a row at his home on Skene Street, Aberdeen.

And when he was arrested, the 45-year-old made the sick threats towards an officer.

‘I’ll enjoy my life and you’ll be six feet under’

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Rose’s ex had been staying with him on July 30 last year when an argument broke out and “became physical”.

He said: “The accused was trying to remove the complainer from his property.

“In doing so he seized her by the body and a struggle ensued.

“The accused exercised force.”

The matter was reported to the police and Rose was arrested.

However, while being dealt with, Rose made disturbing comments towards officers.

He said: “I’m going to set fire to your f****** house and rape your f****** wife.

“Burn, baby. Burn.

“I’ll enjoy my life and you’ll be six feet under.”

Rose pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence for background reports and defence agent Bruce MacDonald reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

