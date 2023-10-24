Aberdeen city centre rapist jailed for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen city centre rapist jailed for seven years

Mohammed Abdullah preyed on the 18-year-old girl after she left Prohibition bar.

By James Mulholland
The High Court in Edinburgh.
The High Court in Edinburgh.

A rapist who was chased by his victim moments after he sexually assaulted her in an Aberdeen street has been jailed for seven years.

Mohammed Abdullah, 19, preyed on the 18-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in Bon Accord Street, on August 17 2021.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Abdullah came to Scotland from Sudan in the hope of securing a “better life”.

But he preyed on his victim moments after she left Prohibition bar in the city centre. He had been waiting outside the nightclub in the moments leading up to the attack and taking photos of girls dancing in the street.

A jury last month heard how he seized her by her wrists and restrained her before raping her.

Police became aware of the assault later on. Detectives uncovered CCTV footage from a location close to where the rape took place.

Jurors were played the footage and they could hear the sound of a woman screaming.

They were also shown video footage of Abdullah’s victim adjusting her clothing moments after the attack and of her starting to chase him.

When police officers detained Abdullah, they found he couldn’t speak English and after seizing his mobile phone, they found footage of young women dancing in the street outside a nightclub.

‘After your victim left the nightclub you raped her in the street’

Jurors convicted Abdullah, who was described on legal documents as being a prisoner of YOI Polmont in Stirling, on a single charge of rape.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain a report on the first offender’s background and the risk he posed to the public.

On Tuesday, judge Lord Ericht told Abdullah that he took the sentencing guidelines on young people into consideration in deciding the term.

Passing sentence Lord Ericht told the offender, who observed proceedings via video link: “You have no previous convictions. The Criminal Justice Social Work Report assesses you at being of a moderate risk of sexual re-offending on one assessment but a high risk of sexual reoffending on another risk assessment.

“Your victim was unknown to you. You were hanging about late at night outside a nightclub. After your victim left the nightclub you raped her in the street.

“Your sentence will be one of seven years imprisonment.”

Jurors earlier heard how the young woman had left Prohibition and had met Abdullah shortly afterwards.

Police investigating the rape recovered CCTV footage from a boarding house in Bon Accord Street.

Victim heard saying ‘no’ repeatedly

Abdullah was identified on the footage as entering the guest house with his victim.

From the footage, the police identified Abdullah’s black clothing and blue top and his victim was wearing a pink dress.

The court heard that the victim “appeared to be unsteady on her feet”.

Police studying the footage noticed that when the pair arrived at the guest house, the woman said: “I have never been to this place before.”

He was seen opening the door and she walked back out.

She could then be heard saying: “Where is my bank card?”

Outside the guest house, the police heard her say: “no” repeatedly and then she mentioned her boyfriend.

She later gave chase in pursuit of him.

Abdullah then walked along Dee Street, up onto Union Street. Officers saw Abdullah’s hands “at the front of his body in front of his crotch area”.

Rapist Mohammed Abdullah arrived in country ‘in the hope of a better life’

Further CCTV footage contained the sound of a woman screaming at the time of the attack.

The court heard that police identified Abdullah and spoke to him.

The court heard how he didn’t speak English and officers spoke to him through an online interpreter before arresting him.

Abdullah denied any wrongdoing. He sat in court with an interpreter who helped him understand the evidence given to the jury.

On Tuesday, defence solicitor advocate Paul Mullen told the court that his client has had little contact with his family in Sudan since arriving in Scotland.

He added: “He is a very young man who has come to these shores via a very circuitous route in the hope of setting up for himself a better life.

“He has never been on remand before. He is isolated. He’s had very little contact with his family in Sudan. He’s however been receiving visits from guardianship services.”

Lord Ericht also told Abdullah that he’d remain on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness of sexual offences against two women who were aged from 7 and 10 years old at the time of his crimes Picture shows; William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness . N/A. Supplied by Facebook (William McGregor) / DC Thomson (Inverness Justice Centre) Date; Unknown
'He ruined my life': Paedophile pensioner raped girl, 7, who spoke out three decades…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who had 95 minutes of sick videos of children avoids jail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driver crashed after he 'miscalculated' alcohol level
A ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
'A disgusting act': Fare-dodger who spat on girl, 9, avoids prison
Patricia Hamilton leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen great-gran, 86, feared for life during 'terrifying' attack in own home
Marley Atkins stole the contents of his rented home when he was evicted. Image: Facebook
Buckie tenant admits stealing contents of house after being evicted
Nicole Godoys amditted sending her former boyfriend a series of threatening and abusive messages. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman who wanted 'revenge' on ex-partner hinted she'd given him HIV virus
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Pet ban for man after post-mortem reveals emaciated puppy's suffering