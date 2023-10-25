Aboyne teen threatened to ‘blow up’ and ‘set fire’ to pregnant ex’s home

An teenager who left threatening messages for his pregnant girlfriend has been ordered to stay away from her by a court.

Stuart Thomson – who told the woman he would set fire and blow up her home – appeared in Elgin’s Sheriff Court and admitted to leaving the abusive messages last year.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that 19-year-old Thomson’s partner was pregnant at the time, but she didn’t tell police about the sinister call until March this year when her baby was one month old.

Mrs Ralph explained that when the messages were received on December 21 2022 she was no longer in a relationship with Thomson having parted ways the previous September.

She said: “At first it was quite amicable, but then his demeanour changed. She blocked his mobile phone and all his accounts on social media.”

The court heard how Thomson, of Carnferg View, Aboyne, then used an iCloud email account to send a voice message to the woman which contained “grossly offensive” and “menacing” threats.

Mrs Ralph explained how Thomson had left a message saying he was going to “set fire” to her house and “blew up everything”. He also called the woman “a d**k”.

‘He was not dealing with that at all well and was drinking’

She said the woman had then become very anxious but didn’t report the threats straightaway.

It was following another incident – which was dealt with at Aberdeen’s Sheriff Court – that she then spoke to her father about it and he then persuaded her to tell the police.

Thomson’s defence agent, Kevin Longino, said there was a structured deferred sentence in relation to the Aberdeen matter, adding: “At the same time his best friend was killed in a horrific car accident.

“It had a significant effect on people in the local area – my own family included. He was not dealing with that at all well and was drinking.

“His grandmother had also passed away.

“He has not offended since then.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood ordered Thomson to stay away from the woman for two years and put him under a one-year supervision order.

