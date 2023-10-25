Aboyne teen threatened to ‘blow up’ and ‘set fire’ to pregnant ex’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne teen threatened to ‘blow up’ and ‘set fire’ to pregnant ex’s home

Stuart Thomson, 19, appeared in Elgin Sheriff Court after admitting to leaving the abusive messages last year.

By Joanne Warnock
Elgin Sheriff court
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

An teenager who left threatening messages for his pregnant girlfriend has been ordered to stay away from her by a court.

Stuart Thomson – who told the woman he would set fire and blow up her home – appeared in Elgin’s Sheriff Court and admitted to leaving the abusive messages last year.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that 19-year-old Thomson’s partner was pregnant at the time, but she didn’t tell police about the sinister call until March this year when her baby was one month old.

Mrs Ralph explained that when the messages were received on December 21 2022 she was no longer in a relationship with Thomson having parted ways the previous September.

She said: “At first it was quite amicable, but then his demeanour changed. She blocked his mobile phone and all his accounts on social media.”

The court heard how Thomson, of Carnferg View, Aboyne, then used an iCloud email account to send a voice message to the woman which contained “grossly offensive” and “menacing” threats.

Mrs Ralph explained how Thomson had left a message saying he was going to “set fire” to her house and “blew up everything”. He also called the woman “a d**k”.

‘He was not dealing with that at all well and was drinking’

She said the woman had then become very anxious but didn’t report the threats straightaway.

It was following another incident – which was dealt with at Aberdeen’s Sheriff Court – that she then spoke to her father about it and he then persuaded her to tell the police.

Thomson’s defence agent, Kevin Longino, said there was a structured deferred sentence in relation to the Aberdeen matter, adding: “At the same time his best friend was killed in a horrific car accident.

“It had a significant effect on people in the local area – my own family included. He was not dealing with that at all well and was drinking.

“His grandmother had also passed away.

“He has not offended since then.”

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood ordered Thomson to stay away from the woman for two years and put him under a one-year supervision order.

