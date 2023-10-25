Man guilty of attempted murder after stabbing victim 11 times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man guilty of attempted murder after stabbing victim 11 times

Chay Ewing told a witness "I stabbed him up" following the "frenzied" attack at a flat in Buckie.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case was heard at the High Court in Inverness

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing his victim 11 times in a “frenzied” and “uncontrolled” attack.

Chay Ewing, 24, had denied attempting to murder the man at an address in The Meadows, Buckie, in the early hours of March 26 last year, instead claiming someone else was responsible.

But during a five-day trial at the High Court in Inverness, a jury heard evidence that not long after the attack Ewing told a witness: “I stabbed him up”.

In his speech to the jury before they retired to consider their verdict, advocate depute Shahid Latif said that, on that date, Ewing had commenced a course of criminal conduct that “culminated with a murderous attack”, during which he stabbed his victim 11 times and left him bleeding on the floor.

Mr Latif described the attack as “frenzied” and “uncontrolled”.

‘Don’t let me die’

When Ewing’s blood-soaked victim was found he pled with a friend “Don’t let me die” and told him: “He stabbed me.”

The jury had heard how the blood-stained friend frantically knocked on doors asking neighbours to call an ambulance for the stricken man as there was no telephone at the address.

Another witness told the court she could hear “moaning” as the victim’s friend sought help.

She also described how she saw the friend applying pressure to the man’s wounds following the stabbing.

The trial heard that in the lead-up to the attack the group, including Ewing and his victim, were socialising at the address.

However the atmosphere “became very hostile” following a discussion about families, during which Ewing told the victim he was “one of the McPhees”.

When police officers arrived at the scene and asked the victim who was responsible for his injuries, he replied: “McPhee”.

Defence advocate Bill Adam reminded jurors that the victim had given differing accounts of who was responsible for his injuries in the aftermath of the attack.

‘Blood on his hands’

He said there was only one person who had “blood on his hands” following the stabbing and that was the victim’s friend.

But a jury took around an hour and a half to reject this version of events and return a unanimous guilty verdict on the charge of attempted murder.

Ewing was also convicted of an assault and robbery that took place the previous evening on a bus between Fochabers and Buckie during which he punched a man and stole his phone.

Following the verdict, Judge Graham Buchanan heard that Ewing had “multiple previous convictions” including for assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and for possession of a bladed weapon.

He told Ewing, whose address was given as a prisoner in Inverness: “You have been convicted of very serious matters, particularly charge three, which is a charge of attempted murder.

”You do have a significant record of previous convictions for all types of offences but particularly I suppose crimes of violence.

“That being so, I would have a very grave concern about the risk that you would pose to the general public if at liberty.”

He adjourned the hearing for the production of a pre-sentencing report and added: “It is inevitable that the sentence that will be imposed is one that includes a significant period of imprisonment.”

The case will call at the High Court in Aberdeen next month for sentencing.

