Public urged to avoid ‘safety hazard’ buoy washed up on Aberdeen beach

A fairway buoy which guides ships into Aberdeen harbour has washed on the beach with people urged to stay away.

In a post to LinkedIn, Port of Aberdeen confirmed the buoy has drifted from its usual position near the entrance to the harbour and landed on Aberdeen beach.

The buoy escaped earlier this week before landing onshore, and it is believed the last time it escaped was during Storm Frank in 2016.

It is managed by the Northern Lighthouse Board, who said they are working to rectify the situation as soon as they can.

Public urged to stay away

Port of Aberdeen are urging the public to stay away from the buoy until it can be refloated and towed back to its position.

The LinkedIn post read: “Members of the public are requested to keep away from the buoy, especially three hours before and after low water as the buoy will ground on the beach during the low water period.

“Members of the public, paddleboarders, swimmers, kayakers and surfers are requested to stay well away from the fairway buoy as it has the potential to move and poses a safety hazard.”