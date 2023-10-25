Student found not guilty of attempting to murder teen during Aberdeen freshers’ week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student found not guilty of attempting to murder teen during Aberdeen freshers’ week

Robert Hastie, 20, stood trial accused of attacking Dean McKessick at the Hillhead Student Village accommodation on the city's Don Street on September 24, 2021.

By James Mulholland
A student has been acquitted of attempting to murder a man at Aberdeen University halls during freshers’ week.

Prosecutors claimed Mr Hastie – whose address was given in legal documents as being in Edinburgh’s Dean Village – struck Mr McKessick on the body with a knife or similar item.

The Crown claimed this was to Mr McKessick’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Today, jurors returned a majority not guilty verdict to the charge following a trial.

Friends of Mr Hastie – who is studying business at Stirling University – wept as Judge Alison Stirling told him: “You are free to leave the dock.”

Early morning incident

The teen was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for medical treatment after the alarm was raised.

Officers were called to the student halls at around 4.55am and Mr McKessick, who was 18 at the time, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A university spokesman said at the time: “We are currently assisting police with their inquiries following an alleged assault that took place in the grounds of our Hillhead halls of residence in the early hours of this morning.

“We have taken steps to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident and that an individual has been arrested and is currently in police custody. No residents were harmed, and there is no ongoing risk to residents or the wider community.

“Nonetheless we recognise the potential alarm this incident may have caused residents, and our student support team is offering assistance to anyone who may have been impacted.”

