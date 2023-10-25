Student found not guilty of attempting to murder teen during Aberdeen freshers’ week

A student has been acquitted of attempting to murder a man at Aberdeen University halls during freshers’ week.

Robert Hastie, 20, stood trial accused of attacking Dean McKessick at the Hillhead Student Village accommodation on the city’s Don Street on September 24, 2021.

Prosecutors claimed Mr Hastie – whose address was given in legal documents as being in Edinburgh’s Dean Village – struck Mr McKessick on the body with a knife or similar item.

The Crown claimed this was to Mr McKessick’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Today, jurors returned a majority not guilty verdict to the charge following a trial.

Friends of Mr Hastie – who is studying business at Stirling University – wept as Judge Alison Stirling told him: “You are free to leave the dock.”

Early morning incident

Officers were called to the student halls at around 4.55am and Mr McKessick, who was 18 at the time, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A university spokesman said at the time: “We are currently assisting police with their inquiries following an alleged assault that took place in the grounds of our Hillhead halls of residence in the early hours of this morning.

“We have taken steps to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident and that an individual has been arrested and is currently in police custody. No residents were harmed, and there is no ongoing risk to residents or the wider community.

“Nonetheless we recognise the potential alarm this incident may have caused residents, and our student support team is offering assistance to anyone who may have been impacted.”