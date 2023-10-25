‘Where will everyone go?’: Readers react as Aberdeen’s ‘Soviet style’ high rises could be demolished

Residents and owners were invited to give their opinion by Aberdeen Council on the potential demolition of several ‘eyesore’ multi-storey buildings within the city.

As a result of a council consultation, eight buildings around the Granite City are currently under review.

Five options have been proposed which determine the future of the buildings, each likely to impact the lives of the 839 residents who live there.

Those participating will be asked to specify which building they reside in, as conditions between them are “quite different”.

Previously, the buildings were awarded A-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) in 2021 – but this was appealed by the council. As a result, Thistle, Hutcheon and Grieg Courts were delisted.

Heritage status will also be a factor in the buildings’ future.

The eight multi-storey buildings included are:

Gilcoumstoun Land

Greig Court

Hutcheon Court

Marischal Court

Porthill Court

Seamount Court

Thistle Court

Virginia Court

While some P&J readers welcomed the news of the ‘Soviet’ style buildings being given the axe, others expressed concern about those still housed there.

Housing stock was one of the concerns, whilst others wondered where money for the project would come from.

‘Where will everyone go?’

Daniel Corr wrote: “All very well demolishing them, but where does everyone go in the meantime with all the housing stock that needs to be refurbished?

“I’m sure with modern building methods, something bigger and that will last longer could be built, but where does that money come from?”

Ewen Smith also said: “They can be demolished as long as they make new homes for people.”

Angela Adam added: “What about everyone who has been on housing list for years? Will they get bumped further back cause the council will make all these new residents a priority?

“It is typical Aberdeen City Council. Do they even have over 800 properties to house them all?”

‘Like something out of Soviet Russia’

Other readers noted the unpleasant appearance of the buildings, and were excited by the prospect of something new going being put in their place.

Andrea Fyfe said: “They definitely are an eyesore.”

Samira Gafarova: “Yes they should be demolished 100 per cent – the building is a hazard.”

While Morag Forsyth added: “They look like something out of soviet Russia! Get them down!”