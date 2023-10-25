‘Where will everyone go?’: Readers react as Aberdeen’s ‘Soviet style’ high rises could be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Where will everyone go?’: Readers react as Aberdeen’s ‘Soviet style’ high rises could be demolished

Residents have been invited to share their views on plans which would see up to eight Granite City blocks destroyed.

By Graham Fleming
Hutcheon Court high-rise building
Hutcheon and Greig Court, both in danger of demolition, standing side by side.

Residents and owners were invited to give their opinion by Aberdeen Council on the potential demolition of several ‘eyesore’ multi-storey buildings within the city.

As a result of a council consultation, eight buildings around the Granite City are currently under review.

Five options have been proposed which determine the future of the buildings, each likely to impact the lives of the 839 residents who live there.

Porthill Court Building
Porthill is another of those at risk from the Council’s consultation.

Those participating will be asked to specify which building they reside in, as conditions  between them are “quite different”.

Previously, the buildings were awarded A-listed status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) in 2021 – but this was appealed by the council. As a result, Thistle, Hutcheon and Grieg Courts were delisted.

Heritage status will also be a factor in the buildings’ future.

Seamount Court
Seamount Court standing tall amongst the skyline.

The eight multi-storey buildings included are:

  • Gilcoumstoun Land
  • Greig Court
  • Hutcheon Court
  • Marischal Court
  • Porthill Court
  • Seamount Court
  • Thistle Court
  • Virginia Court

While some P&J readers welcomed the news of the ‘Soviet’ style buildings being given the axe, others expressed concern about those still housed there.

Housing stock was one of the concerns, whilst others wondered where money for the project would come from.

‘Where will everyone go?’

Daniel Corr wrote: “All very well demolishing them, but where does everyone go in the meantime with all the housing stock that needs to be refurbished?

“I’m sure with modern building methods, something bigger and that will last longer could be built, but where does that money come from?”

Ewen Smith also said: “They can be demolished as long as they make new homes for people.”

Angela Adam added: “What about everyone who has been on housing list for years? Will they get bumped further back cause the council will make all these new residents a priority?

“It is typical Aberdeen City Council. Do they even have over 800 properties to house them all?”

Virginia Court building
Virginia Court is one of the buildings readers described as ‘Soviet looking’

‘Like something out of Soviet Russia’

Other readers noted the unpleasant appearance of the buildings, and were excited by the prospect of something new going being put in their place.

Andrea Fyfe said: “They definitely are an eyesore.”

Samira Gafarova: “Yes they should be demolished 100 per cent – the building is a hazard.”

While Morag Forsyth added: “They look like something out of soviet Russia! Get them down!”

Should Aberdeen high rises be demolished? A-listed flats on chopping block as council asks for views

