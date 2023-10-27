Man who had 95 minutes of sick videos of children avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who had 95 minutes of sick videos of children avoids jail

The sheriff explained a prison sentence might remove Simon Bishop's ability to offend for a limited period, but would not remove his desire to offend.

By Jenni Gee
Simon Bishop avoided jail at Inverness Sheriff court after admitting having sick videos of children. Image: DC Thomson,
A Highland man caught with more than an hour-and-a-half of vile videos and indecent images of children has been spared jail.

Cyber crimes investigators found the sick footage following a search of Simon Bishop’s Highland home after intelligence was received by police.

Examination of devices seized at the address also uncovered more than 300 indecent still images of children, of which five were category A, the most severe. Four were category B and the rest category C.

Bishop, 43, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that intelligence received had led to a search of Bishop’s home.

Two devices – an Acer laptop and a gaming laptop – were seized.

Subsequent examination of the computers uncovered a total of 303 indecent still images of children and nine videos.

Laptop searches ‘consistent with content’

Ms Young explained that these were all inaccessible to users of the devices, but information about internet searches performed on them was consistent with the content found.

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill, for Bishop, told the court that her client had a diagnosis of autism and Aspergers and highlighted the potential negative impact of a custodial sentence on Bishop.

There was an audible reaction from the public gallery as Sheriff Gary Aitken rejected this suggestion saying there was no excuse for consumption of content that featured children being brutalised.

He told him: “There’s simply no excuse for offences of this kind whatever your own personal circumstances, you need to stop.

“A custodial sentence would remove your ability to offend for a limited period, it would not necessarily remove your desire to offend.”

He instead placed Bishop on a community payback order with three years of supervision and a requirement to participate in the Moving Forward Making Changes Programme, which tackles sexual offending.

Sexual harm prevention order imposed on Simon Bishop

He also made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which bars him from having unauthorised contact with children.

The order, which will remain in place for five years, will also control his internet access  and use by requiring him to use only approved devices, retain all search history and submit to monitoring and inspection, as well as preventing him from accessing third-party apps and social networking sites without prior approval.

Bishop, of Inchbae, Garve will remain on the sex offenders register for five years.

