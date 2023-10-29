Aberdeen drug dealer caught with £5,000 of cannabis

A drug user who turned to dealing both to fund his own habit and pay off debt was caught with £5,000 of cannabis in his Aberdeen home.

Brian Mearns told police he had “weed all bagged and ready to go” when they turned up at his door to execute a warrant.

Inside, officers found just over 400g of cannabis, worth up to £5,400.

Mearns, 21, confessed he’d been dealing the drug, but also claimed a large proportion of it was for his own use.

‘Substantial cannabis habit’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at Mearns’ address on Stewart Crescent, Aberdeen, at 10.30am on January 19.

Officers then discovered multiple bags of cannabis as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Mearns is noted as telling the officers: “I know I f***** up. I’m dealing it. Weed all bagged up and ready to go.”

Ms Petersen said the drugs recovered were worth up to £5,400.

Mearns, of Stewart Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client was a first offender.

‘It’s concerning someone of your age was involved quite so deeply’

She said: “Unfortunately, he developed what could be described as a substantial cannabis habit.

“He couldn’t afford that and that led to him becoming indebted to his supplier.

“As is so often, unfortunately, the case, he became involved in selling cannabis to pay his debt to the supplier and to pay for his own substantial use at the time.”

Mrs Goodfellow said that much of the cannabis haul was for his own personal use and that only around £3,000 worth was for dealing.”

Sheriff Joseph Platt told Mearns: “It’s concerning someone of your age was involved quite so deeply as you clearly were.”

He ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

