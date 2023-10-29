Aberdeen drug dealer caught with £5,000 of cannabis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drug dealer caught with £5,000 of cannabis

By Danny McKay
Brian Mearns was caught with thousands of pounds of cannabis at his home.
A drug user who turned to dealing both to fund his own habit and pay off debt was caught with £5,000 of cannabis in his Aberdeen home.

Inside, officers found just over 400g of cannabis, worth up to £5,400.

Mearns, 21, confessed he’d been dealing the drug, but also claimed a large proportion of it was for his own use.

‘Substantial cannabis habit’

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at Mearns’ address on Stewart Crescent, Aberdeen, at 10.30am on January 19.

Officers then discovered multiple bags of cannabis as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Mearns is noted as telling the officers: “I know I f***** up. I’m dealing it. Weed all bagged up and ready to go.”

Ms Petersen said the drugs recovered were worth up to £5,400.

Mearns, of Stewart Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client was a first offender.

‘It’s concerning someone of your age was involved quite so deeply’

She said: “Unfortunately, he developed what could be described as a substantial cannabis habit.

“He couldn’t afford that and that led to him becoming indebted to his supplier.

“As is so often, unfortunately, the case, he became involved in selling cannabis to pay his debt to the supplier and to pay for his own substantial use at the time.”

Mrs Goodfellow said that much of the cannabis haul was for his own personal use and that only around £3,000 worth was for dealing.”

Sheriff Joseph Platt told Mearns: “It’s concerning someone of your age was involved quite so deeply as you clearly were.”

He ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

