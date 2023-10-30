Drink-driving ban for Oldmeldrum woman who got into car as police looked on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driving ban for Oldmeldrum woman who got into car as police looked on

Eve Graham was caught while more than five-times the limit on two separate occasions.

By David McPhee
drink-driving Oldmeldrum woman Eve Graham
Eve Graham admitted being behind the wheel of her Toyota Aygo while more than five times the legal limit to drive. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.

A woman has been banned from driving after she got behind the wheel in full view of police officers – who already knew she was drunk.

Eve Graham appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after she was caught TWICE behind the wheel while more than five times the  limit.

On one bizarre and brazen occasion, the 34-year-old attempted to take her car out for a spin in full view of police officers, who she’d spoken to just an hour before and who knew she was very drunk.

Her solicitor, Lisa Reilly, told the court that Graham was “ashamed and embarrassed” by her actions.

Tesco incident

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 2.20pm on June 22 last year, Graham walked into a Tesco Extra on Harlaw Road, Inverurie, where staff immediately noticed a strong smell of alcohol on her.

As she left the store she was followed by a member of staff who saw her get into an orange Toyota Aygo.

Another member of staff approached Graham’s vehicle before putting his hand inside the window where he turned the key to switch off the ignition.

Graham stepped from the vehicle and when police officer’s arrived they found her staggering and slurring her words.

She made voluntary, yet contradictory, remarks where she admitted she “had driven prior to drinking, but said she hadn’t consumed alcohol for over 20 minutes”.

When breathalysed Graham gave a reading of 117 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Caught in the act

The fiscal also told the court of a second occasion at around 8.45pm on Spetember 9 this year where police officers were on Graham’s street in relation to another matter.

“The accused then approached the officers and during their interaction they noticed that she smelled strongly of alcohol,” Ms Gunn said.

“They then requested that she return to her home address.

“They also noted that there was an orange Toyota Aygo outside the building.

“At 9.45pm police officers then heard an engine start and observed the accused reversing out of her driveway, at which point they ran over and ordered her to stop the vehicle.”

Upon exiting the car, the constables again noticed she smelled strongly of alcohol as Graham began to shout and swear at them.

“She seemed unable to stand still and was swaying from side-to-side and was clearly intoxicated,” Ms Gunn added.

Upon providing a sample of breath, Graham gave a reading of 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Appearing in the dock, Graham admitted two charges of being in charge of a motor vehicle with excess alcohol in her system.

She also admitted an additional charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

drink-driving Oldmeldrum woman Eve Graham
Eve Graham admitted drink-driving. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.

‘Really fortunate’ others intervened

Defence solicitor Lisa Reilly told the court that Graham had asked her to apologise to the court for the “serious situation she has found herself in with these high readings”.

“She accepts her behaviour towards police and wants to apologise to the officers involved who were just doing their job,” Ms Reilly said.

“Ms Graham takes full responsibility for her actions and she has accepted that she does have an issue with alcohol – she’s ashamed and embarrassed.”

Sheriff Kevin Duffy told Graham that it was “really fortunate” that other people intervene to prevent her driving further than she already had on each occasion.

“Goodness knows what could have happened as clearly you were in a very intoxicated state,” he said.

Sheriff Duffy banned Graham, of Forsyth Drive, Oldmeldrum, from driving for a total of four years and one month.

He also made her subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered her to carry out 295 hours of unpaid work.

