Peterhead man jailed for 18 months after admitting domestic abuse

A man has been jailed for 18 months after being found guilty of domestic abuse.

Steven McCormick, 42, was also ordered to stay away from his partner for three years.

Appearing at Peterhead’s Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Barlinnie, he admitted five charges of abusive and threatening behaviour, which took place on 27 and 28 May this year.

The court heard how McCormick had threatened to kill his partner, threw a spade through her window and repeatedly punched her on the head and body.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court that police had received reports from members of the public to say they had seen a woman being assaulted on Logie Road in Crimmond.

He said on May 27 McCormick had asked his partner for money, but when she refused, he punched a pane of glass and threw a spade through the window – causing broken glass to injure her.

Asked for money – then beat her up

Returning the next day, he once again asked her for money, but this time began repeatedly punching and kicking her.

Mr McAllister said McCormick said the woman suffered a swollen bottom lip, burst blood vessels in her eye and swelling on her hands and arms.

McCormick’s defence agent said her client was “very remorseful” and “embarrassed” by his behaviour.

On sentencing, Sheriff Craig Findlater said McCormick had undermined any progress he had previously made on his programme of work to address his issues and sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

He also made a non-harassment order preventing him from contacting his ex-partner for three years.