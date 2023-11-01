Man in court on drugs charges following Portlethen police raid

A man has appeared in court in Aberdeen on drugs charges after £20,000 of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered in a Portlethen police raid.

Lamin Maria, 52, is accused of two counts of being concerned in the supplying of drugs and one of possession of a controlled drug

He is also charged with obstructing a search, two counts of assaulting officers and one of resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Maria, whose home address is in the Leicester area, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon and made no plea to the charges against him.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail to appear again at a later date.

The appearance comes after police conducted a raid on a property at Mosside Drive, Portlethen.

Heroin and crack cocaine

Officers seized drugs including heroin and crack with an estimated street value of £20,000.

Speaking after the raid, Detective Constable Dan Connelly, of the Aberdeen Proactive CID, said: “We are committed to identifying the supply chain, which brings drugs into the north-east and disrupting the activity of people intent on bringing harm to our communities.

“The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders as criminals from larger cities in England expand their operations into smaller towns and set out to exploit young and vulnerable people to sell drugs and carry cash.

“They bring violence, coercion and abuse and may also take over a vulnerable person’s home, known as cuckooing.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact Police Scotland via 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”