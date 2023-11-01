Man in court on drugs charges following Portlethen police raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court on drugs charges following Portlethen police raid

Lamin Maria, 52, appeared in private after police recovered £20,000 of crack and heroin.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man has appeared in court in Aberdeen on drugs charges after £20,000 of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered in a Portlethen police raid.

Lamin Maria, 52, is accused of two counts of being concerned in the supplying of drugs and one of possession of a controlled drug

He is also charged with obstructing a search, two counts of assaulting officers and one of resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Maria, whose home address is in the Leicester area, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon and made no plea to the charges against him.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail to appear again at a later date.

The appearance comes after police conducted a raid on a property at Mosside Drive, Portlethen.

Heroin and crack cocaine

Officers seized drugs including heroin and crack with an estimated street value of £20,000.

Speaking after the raid, Detective Constable Dan Connelly, of the Aberdeen Proactive CID, said: “We are committed to identifying the supply chain, which brings drugs into the north-east and disrupting the activity of people intent on bringing harm to our communities.

“The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders as criminals from larger cities in England expand their operations into smaller towns and set out to exploit young and vulnerable people to sell drugs and carry cash.

“They bring violence, coercion and abuse and may also take over a vulnerable person’s home, known as cuckooing.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs in their community can contact Police Scotland via 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

