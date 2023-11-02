Underage teen got challenged in shop about fake ID – so returned with an axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Underage teen got challenged in shop about fake ID – so returned with an axe

Ossian Maclellan fetched a hatchet then waited outside the Spar store in Ardesier, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place at the Spar store in Ardesier. Image: Google Street View
A teenager brandished an axe at a village shop after staff challenged him over his fake ID.

Ossian Maclellan was 17 when he tried his luck at the Spar store in Ardesier but ended up being escorted away following an exchange with staff and an altercation with another member of the public.

But he returned to the scene a short time later carrying a “hatchet-style axe”, which he pulled from behind his back before making threats.

Maclellan, who is now 18, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on January 26 of this year.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that staff members had challenged Maclellan over what they believed to be a fake ID before the incident.

She said: “The accused provided an identity card, which was questioned by two members of staff as it was believed it was fake.

“He became irate about this, shouting and swearing at staff.”

Maclellan then became involved in an argument with another member of the public and had to be escorted from the premises.

Teen made threats to shop staff

A short time later staff were outside having a cigarette when they saw Maclellan carrying a “hatchet-style axe”.

“He pulled the axe out from behind his back,” Mrs Ralph said.

The court heard that Maclellan “uttered threats” and then waited outside the locus for police to arrive.

Solicitor Willie Young told the court his client was “under the influence of substances” at the time of the offence and “his recollection is not the best”.

He explained, however, that Maclellan recalled “having an altercation and being accused of an attempted theft from a lady’s handbag”.

Following this, there was a “physical exchange” with the woman’s partner.

“It was towards this individual that his frustration and annoyance was directed,” Mr Young told the court.

Teen’s ‘heat of the moment’ regret

Mr Young said his client was “genuinely contrite” about what he had done “in the heat of the moment” and added: “He very much regrets that.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson said that Maclellan was “a clever individual with the potential to do better” and told him: “This is a serious matter, having an axe, and approaching the Spar in Ardesier.”

She placed Maclellan, of Stuart Avenue, Ardesier, on a community payback order with a year’s supervision and 135 hours of unpaid work in the community.

