Underage teen got challenged in shop about fake ID – so returned with an axe

A teenager brandished an axe at a village shop after staff challenged him over his fake ID.

Ossian Maclellan was 17 when he tried his luck at the Spar store in Ardesier but ended up being escorted away following an exchange with staff and an altercation with another member of the public.

But he returned to the scene a short time later carrying a “hatchet-style axe”, which he pulled from behind his back before making threats.

Maclellan, who is now 18, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on January 26 of this year.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court that staff members had challenged Maclellan over what they believed to be a fake ID before the incident.

She said: “The accused provided an identity card, which was questioned by two members of staff as it was believed it was fake.

“He became irate about this, shouting and swearing at staff.”

Maclellan then became involved in an argument with another member of the public and had to be escorted from the premises.

Teen made threats to shop staff

A short time later staff were outside having a cigarette when they saw Maclellan carrying a “hatchet-style axe”.

“He pulled the axe out from behind his back,” Mrs Ralph said.

The court heard that Maclellan “uttered threats” and then waited outside the locus for police to arrive.

Solicitor Willie Young told the court his client was “under the influence of substances” at the time of the offence and “his recollection is not the best”.

He explained, however, that Maclellan recalled “having an altercation and being accused of an attempted theft from a lady’s handbag”.

Following this, there was a “physical exchange” with the woman’s partner.

“It was towards this individual that his frustration and annoyance was directed,” Mr Young told the court.

Teen’s ‘heat of the moment’ regret

Mr Young said his client was “genuinely contrite” about what he had done “in the heat of the moment” and added: “He very much regrets that.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson said that Maclellan was “a clever individual with the potential to do better” and told him: “This is a serious matter, having an axe, and approaching the Spar in Ardesier.”

She placed Maclellan, of Stuart Avenue, Ardesier, on a community payback order with a year’s supervision and 135 hours of unpaid work in the community.